The Franklin Parish Police Jury office has been closed until further notice as it enters into phase four of its COVID-19 contingency plan.
The jury’s four-phase contingency plan is a response to the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and lists measures to be taken in an effort to protect its staff and residents from infection. Phase four lists the most aggressive measures in the plan.
Under phase four, essential business functions such as processing invoice payments and issuing building permits have ceased. Essential business personnel may be called in temporarily to perform duties such as processing payroll and bill payments. Payroll information will be faxed or emailed.
During this time, personnel may be called in temporarily to perform important duties such as road safety issues, tree removal or major drainage repairs at the discretion of the superintendent or jury president.
In phase four, garbage collection services will continue and should be maintained at full capacity “for as long as possible and safe for the employees.”
Meanwhile, Franklin Parish Police Jury’s monthly meeting has been postponed until further notice, according to a jury public notice recently released.
The meeting was scheduled for April 9 at 5 p.m. at the Courthouse. The move comes in response to Gov. John Bel Edward’s “stay at home” order and the jury entering into phase four of their contingency plan.
For future gatherings until the mandate is lifted, committee meetings will be held a week earlier, and agendas will be posted 24 hours prior to the meeting. Committee members will be present in person or by conference call, and the press will be allowed to come.
The agenda will continue to be published in The Franklin Sun the first Wednesday of the month, and the public is asked to phone, fax, e-mail or mail any comments regarding the agenda items listed by 4:30 p.m. the day before the meeting.
During future regular meetings, social distancing recommendation of six feet will be in operation, and the number of individuals allowed in the meeting room will be limited. There will be screening of those who come to attend. If a person has a temperature of 100.4 degrees, he or she will not be admitted in.
