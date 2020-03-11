Franklin Parish Police Jury was reimbursed part of its money after returning 17 pallets of cinder blocks from Ester Credit Memorial Park in Winnsboro.
The announcement was made at the Police Jury’s March 4 agenda meeting.
The cinder blocks cost approximately $3,600 but with a 30 percent restock fee tacked on to the reimbursement, the Police Jury received only $2,527.00 of the money back.
“(The store) had to special order the pallets and had them drop shipped (to Ester Credit Memorial Park),” said Sam Wiggins, Police Jury secretary-treasurer.
The cinder blocks were to be used for a student study center located at the park that never materialized. The blocks along with piles of lumber lay in the elements for months before being picked up.
Funds from the reimbursement will go back into Ester Credit Memorial Park for future improvements.
Both Ester Credit and Rollins parks, located in Winnsboro, suffer from neglect and vandalism. Police Jury members Keiona Websy and Leodis Norman are leading efforts to restore and refurbish the areas.
In a related matter, Websy, Norman and jury officials are applying for an energy efficiency grant from Entergy in hopes of winning funds to improve park lighting.
“We really have to move fast because the deadline is March 31,” Wiggins said.
On the southend of Franklin Parish, two events are forthcoming at Nolan Norman Park, an Easter Eggstravaganza on April 11 at noon and a children’s boot camp hosted by Timothy Johnson, Norman said. Both events are free to the public.
“Timothy Johnson is a young man who works with the school district in Lincoln Parish,” Norman said. “He will show the kids different activities to work out. It’ll give the kids something to do.”
Meanwhile, Police jurors plan on applying for funds for sewer infrastructure funding from Delta Regional Authority (DRA).
The 2020 application cycle for the State’s Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP) is open and is the main investment tool used by the DRA.
Previously, Police Jury officials asked for funding to improve sewer pumps, but the DRA turned their request down due to inferior rates.
“Now, you have gone up on your sewer rates, and you may qualify,” said Cinnamon Gooding with McManus Consulting Engineers.
SEDAP provides direct investments into community-based and regional projects that address the DRA’s congressionally mandated funding priorities. Deadline to submit applications is May 31.
DRA is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to promote and encourage economic development of the lower Mississippi River Delta region and Alabama Black Belt.
The Police Jury’s regular monthly meeting will be held March 12 beginning at 5 p.m. Items on the agenda include, hardship drive requests, bus turnarounds requests and taking Mallard Lane back into the parish road system.
