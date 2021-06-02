Franklin Parish Police Jury assets exceeded liabilities by approximately $33.4 million for the year, according to an audit report released by Louisiana Legislative auditors.
Of that amount, some $20.4 million represents the Police Jury’s investment in capital assets and approximately $13.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.
The general fund balance of $1.05 million showed an increase of $83,820 from the 2019 balance of $974,216. According to the audit, differences in revenues were due to increase in fire insurance rebate and other revenues. Expenditures showed an increase in legislative, administrative and public safety and decrease in health and welfare from the previous year.
In the current general fund, revenues amounted to $803,197 but expenditures totaled $816,482 for an excess spending of $13,285.
Ad valorem taxes were the general fund’s largest source of revenues at $304,016 followed by licenses and permits at $174,071.
The Police Jury spent $262,643 in finance and administrative out of the general fund. Second largest expense was legislative at $158,367 followed by capital outlay equaling $101,201.
In the road and bridge budget, the Police Jury posted $3.1 million in total revenues compared to $2.4 million in total expenditures, according to the audit.
“The differences in revenues were due to an increase in other revenues and proceeds from disposal of assets,” according to the audit. “Expenditures required an increase in public works and a decrease capital outlay.”
Sales taxes was the largest source of income in the road and bridge budget at $2.8 million followed by state funds of parish transportation equaling $272,392.
Police Jury spent $2.2 million in public works followed by capital outlay at $219,736 out of the road and bridge fund last year.
In the drainage maintenance budget, the Police Jury posted $1.2 million in revenues and $1.09 million in total expenditures, according to the audit.
Largest drainage expense was from public works amounting to $1.09 million.
“The differences in expenditures was due to an increase in public works,” according to the audit.
Drainage maintenance budget’s revenues mainly stemmed from ad valorem taxes at $1.18 million.
The Police Jury’s parish equipment budget saw revenues total $919,314 while expenditures amounted to $780,519.
“The differences in expenditures were due to an increase in public works,” according to the audit.
Again, largest source of income for the parish equipment budget was ad valorem taxes totaling $860,229.
Largest expenditure for parish equipment budget was public works at $663,434, according to the audit.
In related news, parish voters will consider two tax renewals concerning the Police Jury on an Oct. 9 ballot.
On the ballot will be a five-year 4.07 mill tax renewal for the operation and maintenance of Franklin Parish Courthouse. If passed, the millage will bring in an estimated $436,000.
Another tax renewal to be voted on will be a five-year 8.12 mill for the purpose of maintaining, operating and purchasing parish equipment. If voters agree to this millage, an estimated $869,857 will be brought in.
Additionally, the Police Jury had long-term debt related to compensated absences totaling $92,729.
At the end of the fiscal year, the Police Jury also had debt outstanding in leases of $369,387 which will be paid in full in ten years, according to the audit.
During the year, $46,146 of debt was paid in accordance with the debt agreement.
The Police Jury has certificates of indebtedness outstanding at $369,000 and outstanding revenue bonds of $283,005.
Police Jury members are David DeBlieux, Rawhide Robinson, Leodis Norman, Gary Peters, James Harris and Keiona Wesby who get paid $19,000 annually with expection of Peters who gets paid $16,800. Peters did not accept the last raise that was voted on by Police Jury members.
Ricky Campbell is Police Jury president who makes $23,600 annually.
Mary Jo Finley, CPA, performed the audit and listed no findings.
