Priorities in future parish road repair may be changing.
Franklin Parish Police Jury public works committee members are researching a possible revamped road improvement plan. The group met Feb. 4 to discuss the possible list.
Repairing of roads would be based on a point system under the proposed list. Road projects would receive points if connected to a state highway, high road population, estimated cost, project length and cost effectiveness. The more points a road receives, the higher up on the list it would be placed.
To develop the proposed list, Police Jury members would submit roads to the roads superintendent Wendell Thornton. Engineers, with Thornton’s input, would then rank the roads using the point system.
“You don’t get every road you turn in, and every road is not in one district,” said Ken McManus, engineer at McManus Consultants. “You can recommend any road whether it is black top or gravel. I think it is a good plan.”
Different parish roads can be repaired due to new roads being added on the list, McManus said.
“You are never more than two years away from a change in the road,” McManus said. “Whatever the 2021 roads are, next year is 2022, 2023 we will then have to suggest (roads for) 2024. You will always be able to add new roads to it.”
The current road priority repair list was compiled in 2006. Proponents for the new list said data for many of the roads on the current list are out of date due to population changes in areas.
“We want to get away from the 15-year old road priority list,” McManus said. “It is outdated.”
With the current list, there are some parish roads that are in need of repair but are too far down the list, Thornton said.
“We have some roads that are in real bad shape,” Thornton said. “We need to do something with these roads now.”
Thornton said planned 2021 chip seal projects will go forward.
“We are going to do our chip seal list this year,” Thornton said. “In 2022, I would like to see a plan that would work on some of the roads that are already chip sealed that are in bad, bad shape. We can develop a list from everybody and work it out.”
Chip sealing is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid sprayed on the road surface, followed by the placement of small aggregate chips. The chips are then compacted to orient the chips for maximum adherence to the asphalt, and excess stone is swept from the surface.
McManus said he sought advice from a certified public accountant to make sure the proposed list was in accordance to Louisiana’s Parish Transportation Fund Act (PTA).
PTA is a special fund in the state treasury that was established Jan. 1, 1990, to provide funding for maintenance, construction and repair of parish roads.
“Under this plan, you get to have input,” McManus said. “Right now, you don’t get any input on which roads to do.”
Public works committee members will research the proposed list further and present their findings before the full jury.
Meanwhile, Crowville’s street light proposal has found some annual donations but not the full amount, said Police Jury member Gary Peters in the finance committee meeting.
Finance committee members recommended the Police Jury to fund the remainder of the balance.
“There are some businesses that are going to take part and pledge money, but we are going to be a little bit short so far,” Peters said.
The proposal will be up for vote at the Feb. 12 meeting.
“(The cost) is about $3,300 a year,” Peters said. “Entergy is going to give us the lights and the attachments to hook the lights up. It is just a flat fee, and we are getting the incorporated rating.”
The proposal called for 40 street lights installed on existing facilities, according to Nick Poulos, proposition author. The lights would be situated on La. Hwy 17.
The lights would be standard 100-watt, high-pressure, sodium, open-bottom fixtures on six-foot arms.
The proposal was first presented to the Police Jury in its Jan. 14 meeting.
The recommendation was met with some resistance from Police Jury members.
“The only problem I have with this is we represent the people of Franklin Parish, and they are going to be paying the bill,” said Police Jury member Rawhide Robinson. “I think they ought to have a chance to vote on it.”
Some Police Jury members said the cost was minimum to parish taxpayers.
“If you look at the break down of cost, the parish wouldn’t be out that much,” said Police Jury member Keiona Wesby. “We are here as the governing body of the parish. If we are not going to help people, why are we here?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.