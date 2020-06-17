Several motions to purchase equipment and supplies were tabled by the Franklin Parish Police Jury, so finance committee members can determine availability of funds.
The delays occurred at the Police Jury’s regular meeting Thursday, and a special finance committee meeting was scheduled for 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Among the purchases for consideration, were a tractor with side cutter, directional road signs, storage tanks and the rental of a small excavator.
Concerning the tractor and side cutter purchase, the Police Jury was awarded a $83,255 grant from a Local Government Assistance Program (LGAP). Even with grant funds, the Police Jury will have an approximate balance of $25,000 on the tractor.
Due to low sign inventory, Police Jury officials racked up a sign wish list totaling more than $20,000 and storage tanks located on the parish barn yard need to be replaced costing upwards of $150,000.
If approved, Police Jury members will rent a small excavator for $2,250 a month to help catch up with various parish projects. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order, parish road crews were not able to work for two months.
The items had been eyed and discussed by Police Jury members for two to three months. With detailed price quotes in hand, Sam Wiggins, Police Jury Secretary-Treasurer warned jurors to be wary of prices and their budget.
“We now have real numbers,” Wiggins said. “We have to be careful with the money we are spending.”
At the end of last year, Police Jury members made a list of potential purchases for this year. Each purchase had an estimated cost and a budget was produced. Many of the items now being considered were not on the initial list.
“We need to know money is there for these purchases,” Wiggins said.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members shot down a recommendation by the
public works committee to finish chip sealing Adams Road and catch up on various patching and overlaying of other local roads.
Police Jury members agreed to finish Adams Road but continue with its roadwork and chip sealing priority list. By law, police juries have to have a three-year road improvement plan with a list of roads. The police juries have to go in order in which the road is listed, and the list must be approved by the Police Jury.
Some Police Jury members balked at the list, asking how the roads were prioritized and described their district roads as deplorable.
“We need to change the priority list,” said Juror Keiona Websy. “We haven’t had roads in 20 years. This priority list is garbage. We need to change it again because this is something I do not agree with at all.”
Police Jury member Gary Peters acknowledged the list was not working.
“All I have to say, what we are doing is not working,” Peters said. “We need to change.”
Several factors went into deciding road priority. Length of road, connection to a state or parish highway, number of homes on the road, cost effectiveness, right-a-ways, preparation and economic benefits were all considered when developing the list.
“Nobody is going to tell me there are worse roads in a smaller area than Rollins,” Websy said.
In a related matter, Police Jury members agreed to children-at-play sign requests for Hendrix, James Temple and Sanders roads and Turtleneck Loop.
Additionally, Police Jury members approved a low bid from Frank Parker to repair Turkey Creek RV Park’s bathhouse, pier and gazebo. The building’s roof was damaged last year after an apparent tornado ripped through the area.
