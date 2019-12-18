The Franklin Parish Police Jury will no longer sell or install culverts to individual residents following complaints from the business community.
The decision was made at the Dec. 12 meeting after area business owners expressed their displeasure that the Police Jury was selling culverts at cost.
In the past, residents could purchase and have culverts installed from the Police Jury. Residents will now have to purchase culverts from retailers after a permit has been issued from the Police Jury. The permit will instruct individuals on proper culvert size and placement.
Once the individual has completed the installation, the drainage foreman will inspect and sign off stating the culvert size and installation has been done per permit specifications, said Karah Lochbrunner, assistant Police Jury secretary-treasurer.
“We feel like we are getting a raw deal,” said Steve Stevens, representing Stevens Irrigation and Drainage. “You guys are basically giving culverts away at your cost, and you are not taxing it like we have to going through our businesses. This doesn’t generate any money coming back to the parish.”
Stephens said his business, along with others in attendance, keep an adequate inventory of culverts for Franklin Parish residents.
“I know you are doing it as a service to the people of Franklin Parish,” Stephens said. “But, we keep good inventory and most of the time we keep inventory that you don’t have.”
Police Jury President Ricky Campbell agreed with Stevens.
“We probably just don’t need to be in the culvert business,” Campbell said.
Police Juror James Harris made the motion with a second from Juror Rawhide Robinson. All jurors voted for the motion with the exception of Juror Leroy Scott who abstained.
“I understand the reasoning for the approval, but I know the different levels of income of those in the parish,” Scott said. “That is why I abstained from voting.”
Meanwhile, Scott withdrew a request to transfer $9,994 from Nolan Norman Park fund to Ester Credit Park fund after residents raised concerns over the transfer.
The funds would have been used to construct a computer room to tutor area students, but the amount would have drained the Nolan Norman Park fund.
Andrew Ellis, president of Nolan Norman Park, said he has been trying to purchase new playground equipment and did not know about the $9,994.
“I have been here for one year and my goal for Wisner and Nolan Norman Park is to get new playground equipment,” Ellis said. “If I knew I had $9,000 to spend, that’s what I would have been doing. The playground equipment out there is not safe.”
Incoming Police Juror Leodis Norman agreed with Ellis.
“People have complained about the equipment for the last 10 years,” Norman said.
Scott interrupted Norman to withdraw his request.
“I see where this is headed,” Scott said.
Speaking to incoming Police Juror Keiona Wesby who was sitting in the audience, Scott said, “You going to see how much you can to do with $4,000 a year. That’s chicken feed.”
Additionally, the Police Jury agreed to swap places with Charlie Stephens and Vic Clayton roads with Ernest Road in the hard surfacing order.
“(Charlie Stephens and Vic Clayton roads) are already prepped and ready,” said Police Juror James Harris. “We are not doing away with (Ernest Road work) but just swapping places with them. Just swapping a turn row with a residential (road).”
On another front, the Police Jury agreed to appoint Emily Shields to complete Jeannette Thompson’s term on the Franklin Parish Library Board.
To end the meeting, outgoing Police Jury members Troy Hendry, Joe Lewis, Buddy Parks and Leroy Scott were thanked for their service.
