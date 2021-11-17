Winnsboro Town Council members hired a police officer after initially declining the recommendation from Police Chief Will Pierce in a Sept. 3 meeting.
Town Council members reversed their decision to concur with Pierce’s recommendation and hired Mary Williams in Monday’s regular meeting.
Williams formerly worked for Delhi Police Department but resigned due to “personal reasons,” according to a May 2021 Richland Beacon article. In the report, Delhi Mayor Jesse Washington said, “From what I understand, she applied for the (Delhi) job using a fraudulent diploma. I checked her employment records at the town and couldn’t even find a diploma in them.”
During the September meeting, Pierce did not produce all of the information Town Council members requested in the hiring packet. On Monday night, Pierce did have a completed packet including a GED card signed by Williams.
Town Council member Jerry Johnson, who gave the sole nay vote, questioned Williams about her GED.
“Looking at your GED, you received it July 26, 2021,” Johnson said. “Did you go to the academy when you worked for Delhi Police Department? What did you use if you are just now getting your GED at that point in time?”
“A fraudulent diploma,” Williams answered.
Later in the meeting, Johnson explained his no vote.
“I want the council, mayor and the Chief of Police to understand I am not against the police department,” Johnson said. “I am against hiring this lady because something we thought was charged to her. We found out that was ok because tonight she owned up herself that she forged a diploma in order to go to the Delhi Police Academy. I can’t vote with a fair conscience to hire her. She owned up she got the diploma fraudulently and that is a crime.”
According to a 2006 Louisiana law, “‘Use of a forged academic record” shall mean the knowing and intentional offering, presentation, or other use of a forged academic record to a public or private institution of higher education in the state for the purpose of seeking admission to that institution.”
The law goes on to say, “Whoever commits the crime of the use of forged academic records may be fined not in excess of five thousand dollars or imprisoned for not in excess of six months, or both.”
After Johnson’s comment, Mayor John Dumas said Williams admitting to the fraudulent diploma was a “sense of honesty.”
“You are being the judge and the jury, and I don’t know if we can do that Jerry,” said Mayor John Dumas. “I don’t think we can do that, but this gives us a sense of honesty by her telling us exactly what she did. Never the less, it was a mistake she made, and we need to look forward to having a good force and working with her the best we can.”
Councilman Rex McCarthy made the motion to hire Williams with a Councilman Tyrone Coleman second. Councilman Keith Berry gave a yes vote while Councilman Eddie Dunn was absent.
Meanwhile, Town Council members adopted a resolution establishing Caldwell Bank as financial institution for Winnsboro’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The town recently received $800,000 from ARPA with another $800,000 expected next year.
Winnsboro will use the funds for sewer system improvements.
Additionally, Town Council members voted to sell surplus items by sealed bids. Money from the sale will be used to purchase more equipment, according to Dumas.
“We have a number of items selected for surplus equipment,” Dumas said. “A list will be posted at the Town Hall.”
In other action, Town Council members passed a resolution updating rental applications for Jack Hammons Community Center.
“We had some conflicts and questions from the public (about Jack Hammons Community Center) and also this adds rental only to the conference room,” Dumas said.
Coleman, McCarty and Berry voted for the changes while Johnson voted no.
According to Johnson, he had not read over the changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.