Marshall Waters remains in critical condition at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria.
Waters, a part-time Mangham police officer, was shot October 17 while making a traffic stop on La. Hwy 425 near the Franklin / Richland parish border.
Waters, also a full-time EMT driver for Northeast Louisiana (NELA) Ambulance Service, was taken to Franklin Medical Center where he was air lifted to Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria.
Hermandus Dashanski Semien, 27 of Ville Platte, was taken into custody by Franklin Parish Sheriff’s deputies near Fort Necessity at approximately 3 p.m. Oct. 17 for allegedly shooting Waters, said Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Semien was armed but taken into custody without incident.
Semien is also suspect in a Oct. 17 robbery of Yancey Pharmacy in Rayville, Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said. The robbery happened shortly before Oct. 17 shooting.
At approximately 1 p.m. Oct. 17, Waters stopped Semien. After he allegedly shot Waters, Semien fled the scene southbound on US Hwy 425 into Franklin Parish.
At 3:30 p.m. later that day, a call came into the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office reporting a crashed vehicle on LA Hwy 562 near Fort Necessity that matched the description of Semien’s vehicle.
Franklin Parish Sheriff deputies responded and established a perimeter in the area where they eventually apprehended Semien.
Semien was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center on charges of armed robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.
