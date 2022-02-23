A political forum for Winnsboro mayor and chief of police candidates is scheduled for Thursday, March 3 at 6 p.m. at The Princess Room, 714 Prairie Street. Winnsboro-Franklin Parish Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event.
Mayoral candidates are incumbent Sonny Dumas, Alfonso Norwood, Armand Swain, Alice Wallace and Andrew White. Running for Chief of Police are incumbent Willie “Will” Pierce, Tyrone Coleman and Billy Joe Williams.
The forum will be open to the public, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Each candidate will be given three minutes to introduce themselves and their platform for office. Following their introduction, candidates for mayor will be asked questions, with each being asked the same questions and given two minutes to answer each question.
Candidates for chief of police will also be asked questions, with each being asked the same questions and two minutes to answer each question. At the conclusion of questions, each candidate will be given two minutes to offer a closing statement.
A timekeeper will be present with candidates given 30 seconds notice of the expiration of time.
“The Chamber is excited to host this event to allow each candidate an opportunity to present their vision for the direction of Winnsboro over the next four years,” said Chamber President David Rigdon. “We feel it gives candidates the opportunity to engage a broad audience of voters through the in-person event, and broadcasts on Facebook Live and 95.9 KMAR ‘The Bird.’ It is our hope that the information presented makes it easier for the voters to select their candidates of choice.”
