Winnsboro Town Council members are investigating a possible raise in pay from $300 to $600 a month.
The boost was first publicly discussed Monday night in a meeting that was delayed for nearly 30 minutes after smoke alarms went off. Crews from Winnsboro Fire Department inspected the building and when no fire or smoke was found gave the all clear to resume business.
Leading the charge for the pay hike was Town Council member Rex McCarthy who said his research into the matter showed Winnsboro Town Council’s pay was considerably less than other towns of comparable size.
“I’ve done a lot of research on municipalities that were the same size as Winnsboro, and I looked at what their alderman make,” McCarthy said. “We made a pledge that we were going to look at raises every four years, if we could, gradually move that needle up to the point we need to be.”
According to McCarthy’s research, Tallulah aldermen make $1,000 monthly, Vidalia aldermen make $702 monthly; Delhi aldermen make $600 monthly; Ferriday aldermen make $500 monthly; and Rayville aldermen make $400 monthly.
The last time Winnsboro Town Council members received a raise was 12 years ago.
“The cash flow is the question,” said Mayor John Dumas. “We would like get the finance committee to review it and determine if we are able to move forward.”
Finance committee members McCarthy and Town Council member Jerry Johnson are scheduled to meet Thursday. After finance committee meets, a special-called meeting is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. to possibly introduce an ordinance raising the pay.
If the ordinance is introduced Town Council members will hold a public hearing before next month’s regular meeting. After the public hearing, the group will vote on the raise possibly at the June 20 regular meeting.
Meanwhile, Town Council approved the donation of land to Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) in Winnsboro.
The land, which is located behind LDCC’s campus, will be used to construct an additional parking lot.
In other action, Town Council members adopted a resolution accepting approximately a $3.5 million Water Sector Commission grant. The move was a formality with the grant being awarded to the town in February 2022.
Winnsboro will use the money to refurbish its sewer system.
The sewer system was deemed “15 years outdated” by Dumas with an aging wastewater treatment plant and worn pump stations located throughout the town.
Refurbishing efforts have already started with funding coming from $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.
In September 2021, Town Council members passed a resolution accepting the ARPA funds to start refurbishing the water water treatment.
Dumas called ARPA funding in the past, “just a trickle of what we need” to replace the sewer system and estimated Winnsboro needed approximately $4 million. With the new grant, Winnsboro now has the money.
Additionally, the economic director pledge was renewed for another year by Town Council members.
Sam Sheppard is going into her second year as director, charged with promoting Winnsboro and Franklin Parish.
In other business, Westside Park will be renamed Coach Golden Berry Jr. Park.
Berry dedicated many years to the youth of Winnsboro at the park and was instrumental in the establishment and improvement of the park.
“Coach Golden Berry Jr. has performed all duties incumbent of him in an exemplary manner and had demonstrated his love for the Town of Winnsboro and its citizens by doing outstanding work on their behalf,” the resolution read.
His son and Town Council member Keith Berry made the motion to approve the change, and it was passed unanimously.
Included in the meeting’s action was the adoption of Winnsboro’s millage rates for 2022.
According to Dumas, the millage rates would stay the same at 8.080.
Also, Town Council members heard from Jasmine Ball, an eighth grade homeschooler, about establishing a recycling program in Winnsboro.
According to Ball, she has talked with several Winnsboro businesses that said they would place recycling bins at their businesses. Ball also spoke of the harmful effects of not recycling and the economic benefits of recycling.
