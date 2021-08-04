Possible rate decrease coming to NELPCO customers
By Joe Curtis
Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative (NELPCO) customers could possibly see a significant electricity rate decrease, according to Louisiana Public Service District Five Commissioner Foster Campbell.
Bids for a new power purchase agreement are coming back significantly lower for the 2025 renewal, Campbell said.
“In the very near future we’re looking at a significant decrease,” Campbell said. “I’m almost positive there will be a rate decrease.”
When asked how much of a rate decrease customers can expect, Campbell estimated a 20 to 25 percent decrease.
Jeff Churchwell, general manager for NELPCO, said a cumulative saving could possibly be “10’s of millions yearly” and customers should see the decrease in their January 1, 2025 bill.
Currently, NELPCO is part of a five-partner cooperative, bidding for the new power purchase agreement. The other four co-ops are Washington - St. Tammany Electric Co-Op, South Louisiana Electric, Beauregard Electric Co-Op and Claiborne Electric Co-Op.
Currently, NELPCO has a power purchase agreement with Louisiana Generating, a subsidiary of Cleco Cajun, whose contract is set to expire December 31, 2024.
“We’re doing everything we can to help the people presently on our system and to help attract people to come to this region,” Campbell said.
Meanwhile, Campbell recently met with representatives from NELPCO, Concordia Electric Co-Op, Claiborne Electric Co-Op and Conexon to discuss broadband installation in Franklin Parish and surrounding rural areas. Conexon is based out of Kansas City, Missouri.
Conexon recently won 33 census blocks to install broadband internet in Franklin Parish and surrounding areas in a Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) reverse auction. NELPCO participated in the same auction and won three census blocks
RDOF uses $20.4 billion to bring high speed fixed broadband service to rural homes and small businesses that lack fast internet ability. RDOF divvies out funds by using two phases of reverse auctions.
A reverse auction is a type of auction in which the traditional roles of buyer and seller are reversed.Thus, there is one buyer and many potential sellers. In a reverse auction, the sellers compete to obtain business from the buyer and prices will typically decrease as the sellers underbid each other.
The early July meeting in Rayville was held to go over logistics of the broadband installation and to ensure Conexon has the expertise to install high-speed internet service.
“I want to make sure we do it correct and as economical as possible,” Campbell said. “I don’t want to spend money and get an antiquated system.”
NELPCO Board of Directors passed a resolution in a June 29 meeting to begin a $54 million project to begin construction of broadband fiber. In order to bankroll the venture, NELPCO put up $30 million of collateral, the majority of its capital credit.
Capital credits are retained margins left over at the end of the year at nonprofit electric cooperatives such as NELPCO. This is the most significant source of equity for most cooperatives, and capital credits reflect each member's ownership in the cooperative.
NELPCO pays the capital credit upon a member’s death.
NELPCO put up a letter of guarantee that is not secured, according to Churchwell.
In their regular July 29 meeting, Board of Directors tabled an operating agreement with VOLT Broadband LLC and NELPCO detailing their business relationship. NELPCO Board of Directors will now review the contract and vote on it in their next regular meeting.
Through NELPCO’s interest in broadband, a separate board was formed called Volt Broadband, LLC. On both NELPCO and Volt Broadband LLC are Weldon Fitch, Alton Welch, Charles Hixon, Ronald Pippin and Richard Strong. Steve Pylant and Thad Waters were on the VOLT board but have resigned.
Additionally, Churchwell announced Conexon gave NELPCO the option to own 2,900 miles of fiber for a initial quote of $77 million which was reduced by approximately $25 million because of a Conexon calculation of fiber miles.
“It was an oversight on their part, and they cleaned it up and got the price down,” Churchwell said.
During the meeting, Waters, who has vocally opposed spending capital credits on broadband expansion, questioned VOLT on its “due process” of carefully checking Conexon.
“Has anybody done any checking of (Conexon’s) numbers,” Waters questioned.
Churchwell in a Monday interview with The Franklin Sun, said VOLT representatives have thoroughly checked their numbers.
“We’ve done our work to make sure we can pay the note and keep up with the maintenance and operating fees,” Churchwell said. “We just can’t argue with how much they are going to charge us to build it. We have spent an exhaustive amount of time making sure all expenses are covered including our payments.”
Waters also said there was a possibility Conexon was going to back out of the deal and not build broadband in Franklin Parish.
A Conexon representative e-mailed a response to The Franklin Sun Friday about where they were in getting broadband to Franklin Parish.
“We are in the process of forming partnerships with cooperatives across the country to build FTTH (Fiber to the Home) networks in areas where we won RDOF dollars,” according to the e-mail. “As we develop and finalize those partnerships, we will announce them. At this time, we aren’t ready to announce any partnerships in Louisiana. The FCC (Federal Communications Commission) has yet to authorize any RDOF funding, though we expect authorization sometime later this year.”
