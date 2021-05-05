Upgrades to Abe Lincoln / Horace White sewer system could be forthcoming thanks to possible funding from American Rescue Act.
Franklin Parish Police Jury members discussed spending options at committee meetings Monday.
Money will be received through American Rescue Act and can be used in balancing negative economic impacts brought on by COVID-19, emergency equipment or water and sewer infrastructure.
At the Abe Lincoln / Horace White sewer system, items such as clothes, wash clothes and mop heads have been continually flushed clogging pumps and potentially burning them up. Police Jury members suggested installing upgrades to “strain” and “keep trash out” of pumps.
Abe Lincoln / Horace White sewer treatment plant was upgraded earlier this year. The project called for inspecting, cleaning and repairing lift station components as well as new pump suction / discharging piping, floats and control panels.
The nearly $600,000 project was funded by a Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) loan.
Funding could also be used to possibly raise neighborhood manhole covers.
Wendell Thornton, parish superintendent asked if roads qualified for funding.
“They said infrastructure but did not specify roads,” said Sam Wiggins, Police Jury treasurer / secretary. “(Roads) do not qualify as far as we have read, but they haven’t sent out the package.”
Franklin Parish will receive $3.8 million from the American Rescue Act, said Cinnamon Gooding with McManus Consulting Engineers in April’s Police Jury meeting.
The $3.8 million is part of $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. It is designed to help United States’ recover from economic and health effects of COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members also recommended a hardship drive on Folds Road but requested more information on a La Hwy 4 hardship drive.
Police Jury members also recommended children at play signs and a dead end sign on Marvin Spann Lane.
In another matter, Police Jury members recommended culvert replacement on Jarrett Road.
Later in the recreation committee, Police Jury member Leodis Norman recommended not hiring a summer park supervisor for Nolan Norman Park. Norman said he would voluntarily manage the park with money saved going back into Nolan Norman Park fund.
Norman also requested to remove old park playground equipment and scrap material. With money raised from the scrap and additional funds, new playground could be purchased.
It was also recommended to refurbish the park’s entry sign with the Police Jury footing $1,500 and Nolan Norman Foundation paying the rest.
Recommendations will now go before the full Police Jury at its regular meeting scheduled May 6.
