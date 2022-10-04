The Franklin Parish School Board was expected to take a look at School Supt. John Gullatt’s range of authority during their regularly scheduled meeting set to take place after press time Tuesday, Oct. 4.
School Board Member Danny Davis brought the subject up during the board’s agenda meeting held Tuesday, Sept. 27, suggesting the group should take a look at going back to the way things were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, since, he said, the President Joe Biden had announced the pandemic was over.
Gullatt was absent for the agenda meeting and Asst. Supt. Tan Blackson filled in. Also absent were board members Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Mia Dunn.
The pandemic hit just as Gullatt was brought on board to serve as the head of the parish school system and due to the fast-changing rules mandated by state and national protocols in dealing with the pandemic, the superintendent was given authority to make certain decisions without prior board approval.
School Board members also discussed declining public school enrollment and the number of students reportedly participating in home school.
Davis asked about the student-to-teacher ratio, to which Troy Bell, executive director of federal programs and academics replied, 15-1. Nichols suggested that might be something that the school system could look at, but Bell said that smaller teacher-student ratios are important in helping improve student performance.
Davis also brought up curriculum saying, “There’s a lot of people that are not happy about the things people are putting in these schools.”
Board President Richard Kelly said the dirty word, “mandate,” frightened people.
Bell said last year 156 students went to home school which he said affected academics when those students returned to public schools.
Kelly said the best thing people could do is “stay in the fight” for public education.
“I don’t believe there is anyone in Franklin Parish who is trying to indoctrinate any child anywhere with any kind of crazy “ism” or “asm.”
He suggested people should research things.
Davis said he agreed, but said that is the perception of people.
School Board member Eddie Ray Bryan said he had heard those concerns from people about curriculum and said “it’s gone through; it’s not just handed out” and problems are corrected.
Board Member Alaina Nichols noted that there is “a little leeway,” for example deciding whether a certain book is read. Nichols said she felt people were getting “bogged down” in what is being presented, rather than focus being on the skill sets.
Nichols said the system needs to get back to the mind set “that yes, this is what the state says we have to do, but this is how we are going to train our teachers, and train our students to get them set for that skill set.”
The maintenance report included reports on installation of air conditioning systems in various schools which the School Board previously agreed to purchase, and a report that an air conditioning unit at the School Board office had gone out.
During the financial report, School Board Business Manager Rebecca Boquet noted again that indirect costs related to Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds helped balance the budget but without those funds there would have to be “some tough decisions that have to be made.”
Nichols asked about Title I funds being used to supplement some of the loss of funds, but Boquet said those funds will not be sufficient for that purpose and that Title I funds can’t be used to pay for some of the things which ESSER has supplemented.
Davis asked about the amount the budget might be short when those funds are not available, to which Boquet replied it would depend on what adjustments are made.
“We may not be short. It just depends on what adjustments we are willing to make,” Boquet said.
