Two commercial buildings located on Prairie Street were donated to the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation (LTHP), said Kay LaFrance, Winnsboro Main Street director.
The announcement was made during Winnsboro Town Council’s Jan. 21 meeting.
The two buildings, located at 602 and 604 Prairie Street, are in dire shape and in need of major roof and structural work. It was recommended in the Town Council’s April meeting to enter into condemnation and demolition processes by Heath McGuffee, of Alexandria engineering firm Meyer, LaCroix and Hixson.
Brian Davis, executive director for LTHP, has a different plan for the buildings. Under his plan, the buildings will be stabilized and marketed to interested buyers.
“We’re going to take a look at the buildings and establish cost estimates,” Davis said. “A roof in the back part of one of the buildings is collapsed. We could either roof the entire building or create a back courtyard.”
Included in possible plans is to restore the buildings into their original 1920s style by reopening the transom windows located above the awnings, Davis said.
The structures, known locally as the Shipp buildings, qualify for federal and state tax rebates due to their location in the Downtown Development District, Davis said.
“Who ever buys the buildings can get a 20 percent federal rebate and 20 percent state rebate on their rehabilitation costs,” Davis said.
LTHP, headquartered in Baton Rouge, is a statewide coalition advocating Louisiana’s architectural and cultural heritage preservation.
“Be looking for activity in those buildings very soon,” LaFrance said. “We are grateful that they are able to be served by the state.”
In a related matter, Town Council members voted unanimously to move forward in demolition of three other decrepit properties.
Property owners of 2510 Roland, 911 Bosworth and 1317 Maple streets now have 60 days to develop a plan correcting the property’s unsafe condition or purchase a demolition permit and begin the tearing-down process. If owners do not follow through on their plans, they face Winnsboro officials condemning the buildings.
“(Blighted properties) are unsafe and unsanitary which can lead to problems such as sickness and disease,” said Sonny Dumas, Winnsboro mayor, in a previous Franklin Sun interview. “They are also causing home values to decrease.”
Meanwhile, a special meeting is being planned to discuss strategies of improving Winnsboro’s fire rating and boosting fire department volunteers.
Winnsboro’s public fire protection classification was recently raised to six from its previous classification of five.
Fire protection classification is a rating determining how well a fire department can protect its community and homes. Insurance companies use the score to help set home insurance rates. Higher scores translates to higher insurance rates.
Ten reasons, from primary dispatch frequency to the lack of a ladder truck to documentation and additional training, were given for the raised rating.
“The Winnsboro Fire Department is in great need of volunteers to help serve our community,” said Fire Chief Orlando Logan. “Citizens who want to serve as a firefighter who have clerical or organizational skills as well as a desire to serve others will be greatly appreciated.”
Interested persons may visit the Winnsboro Fire Department to fill our a volunteer application. Every third Monday the Fire Department has a meeting for volunteers and employees. The public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.