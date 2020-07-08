Early voting numbers totaled 779 for the presidential preference primary in Franklin Parish.
The initial voting period began June 20 and went through July 4 at the Franklin Parish Registrar of Voters office with only registered Republicans and Democrats eligible to vote in their party’s respective presidential preference primary. Twenty-four other parishes held early voting on various local elections.
A total of 474 voters came through the Registrar of Voters’ office in the seven-day span while 305 absentee ballots have been recorded, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State statistical report.
Of those early and absentee votes in Franklin Parish, 598 were white, 178 were black and three were registered as other. More females voted than males - 455 to 324, and Republicans with 484 votes outnumbered Democrats with 295 votes and other with three votes, according to the statistical report.
Statewide, 179,801 people voted early in Louisiana. More Democrats voted than Republicans - 103,466 to 66,210 while 107,275 whites voted to 67,470 blacks, according to the statistical report.
In person votes amounted to 103,072 and 76,729 people voted absentee in Louisiana, according to the statistical report.
Qualified residents will have one more chance to vote in the presidential preference primary election on July 11. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Locally, voters who are registered Democrats will decide on their Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) members. The Committee is the Democratic Hill committee for the United States Senate.
Voters will also decide on Democratic Parish Executive Committee (DPEC) members.
DPEC members have the general responsibility for Democratic party affairs at the local level and are under the jurisdiction of the DSCC and the Democratic National Committee (DNC). They are responsible for the endorsement of local candidates, as well as for building their party’s infrastructure within their communities.
Presidential Nominee Democratic Party
Michael Bennet, Lakewood, CO
Joseph R. Biden, Philadelphia, PA
Michael R. Bloomberg, New York
Cory Booker, Newark, NJ
Steve Burke, Heuvelton, NY
“Pete” Buttigieg, South Bend, IN
John K. Delaney, Bethesda, MD
Tulsi Gabbard, Kapolei, HI
Amy Klobuchar, Minneapolis, MN
Deval Patrick, Boston, MA
Bernard “Bernie” Sanders, Burlington, VT
“Tom” Steyer, San Francisco
Elizabeth Warren, Boston, MA
“Robby” Wells, Waynesboro, GA
Andrew Yang, Midtown Station New York, NY
DSCC Member 20th Representative District, Office “A”
Sondra Cooley-Redmon, Jonesville
Edwina Eley, Winnsboro
DSCC Member 20th Representative District, Office “B”
Aston DePaul Stubbs, Winnsboro
DPEC Member(s) at Large - five to be elected
Keneshia Boley, Winnsboro
Dorothy Brown, Winnsboro
Edwina Eley, Winnsboro
“Debi” Elrod, Winnsboro
Benjamin Shields, Winnsboro
DPEC Member District Five
Michael D. Boley, Winnsboro
DPEC Member District Seven
Clark White Jr., Winnsboro
Presidential Nominee Republican Party
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, San Diego, CA
“Bob” Ely, Vernon Hills, IL
Matthew John Matern, Manhattan Beach, CA
Donald J. Trump, Arlington, VA
Bill Weld, Boston, MA
RPEC Members at Large
Henry G. Herford Jr., Delhi
