Roofing and HVAC replacement for Franklin Parish Library began Oct. 8, according to Onie Parker, library director.

Franklin Parish Library, located on Prairie Street in Winnsboro, was closed beginning Oct. 6 at noon, so contractors can work and for the safety of patrons and librarians. 

Additionally, the area in front of the library, Learning Center and Genealogy Center will, at times, be completely blocked off.

“Please check The Franklin Sun, Facebook and our OPAC header for updates during the construction,” Parker said. 

Parker also noted the back parking area will be closed for the duration of the project, and the book drop will not be available during this time.  

Fines will not be charged on overdue library materials, she said.  

Wisner’s library branch will be open Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. All library patrons can use the branch library located at 129 Fort Scott St.

“We would like to thank our patrons for their patience as we work through this construction project,” Parker said.

