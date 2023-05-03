The proposed budget approved for Franklin Medical Center (FMC) for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2024 includes funding for a new employee benefit.
The budget, which was approved by the Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting held April 27, includes childcare services which could be offered to qualifying employees. The benefit, as with others such as scholarship programs for employees to enhance their skills and training, is seen as a way of retaining employees in a competitive environment.
The board agreed to move forward with plans to add the service following an executive session at the recent meeting. The board first agreed to look into offering daycare for children during a previous meeting and the hospital subsequently sent out a request for proposals to offer the service.
The hospital is currently negotiating with Family Community Christian School (FCCS) to provide the service based on the number of employees who might participate, with final figures to be determined in the near future.
FCCS, which currently offers childcare services, was the only local agency to submit a proposal.
Hospital Administrator Blake Kramer said the childcare benefit will be offered to employees who have children ages one to 12. Only full-time employees will be eligible for the service which is proposed to include daycare and after-school care.
Employee salaries and wages are budgeted at $17,745,960 for the new fiscal year, while employee benefits are budgeted at $4,521,170.
Total gross patient revenue is budgeted at $98,739,180, with $64,698,620 for allowances and adjustments shown in the proposed budget as a deduction from total gross pay.
The budget includes net patient service revenue of $41,245,240, and net operating revenue of $46,878,780 for the fiscal year, and operating expenses of $47,098,430, with a loss of $219,650. Total income for the year, after adding non-operating income of $18,320 and tax revenue of $1,390,000, comes to $1,188,670.
Comparatively in 2021, FMC showed a loss of $1,188,858, non-operating income that year showed a loss of $55,152. The losses were offset by CARES Act funding in the amount of $8,357,836, and tax revenue amounting to $1,368,407, giving total income for that fiscal year of $8,482,232.
Of note is the fact that CARES Act money, which was related to federal funding received as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, is no longer included in the proposed budget.
In addition to the CARES Act funding noted, funding from the CARES Act amounted to $4,483,908 in FY 2022, and finally, $2,776,970 in the Fiscal Year which ended April 30.
Other major projected expenditures for operations of the hospital include food and drug supplies which is budgeted at $4,029,100 for the new fiscal year, and professional fees and services at $9,779,260. Intergovernmental Transfers (IGT) expense is budgeted at $5,010,350, while repairs and maintenance are budgeted at $823,710.
Equipment budget requests total $1,207,899 and include technology upgrades, routine fleet upgrades (one per year) and equipment related to patient care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.