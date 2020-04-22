Winnsboro Town Council members approved a grant application for a proposed RV park in its regular meeting Monday night.
The town-owned RV park will be located near the Franklin Parish Activity Center located on La. Hwy 15 in hopes of drawing crowds participating in events held at the location.
Construction of the RV park will be financed through a grant, money from the industrial park fund and in-kind work from town employees, said Mayor John Dumas. When complete, the park could hold up to 20 RV’s and generate a possible monthly net revenue of $3,500.
“This is the beginning of the paperwork to get this done,” Dumas said.
Officials are applying for a $250,000 grant, said Heath McGuffee, project manager from Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix and Hixson of Alexandria, by phone during the meeting.
“(The grant) is a 50/50 matching grant with the city, and what we are talking about doing is using in-kind services as much as possible for the city to meet those matching requirements,” McGuffee said.
In a previous Sun interview, Dumas said he hopes to draw from participants using the arena during events.
“We can be recipients of some of the individuals that are coming in and bringing their horses and livestock,” Dumas said. “Instead of having to stay in the motels and hotels, they can stay right there at the RV park.”
Dumas also has a longterm goal for the RV park.
“The pipeline (construction) is going to be close to us,” Dumas said. “Those individuals working on the pipeline always come in with their RVs. They will fill this thing up. It will be very good for the city.”
Town Councilman Rex McCarthy made the motion by phone to apply for the grant with a second from Councilman Eddie Dunn. Councilman Jerry Johnson was the sole nay.
Johnson said the project’s uncertainty to be profitable was the reason he voted against the grant application.
“It is almost like you are throwing money away and hoping to regain some of it,” Johnson said after the meeting. “You don’t have an iron clad context that you are going to get the money back on it. That is my only problem.”
Meanwhile, Town Council members agreed to bring in four fuel tanks and fuel pump gauges for the public works department from Central Oil & Supply of Monroe.
“We are trying to get away from the (fuel) cards,” Dumas said. “In the process of doing that, we looked at buying in bulk because we are going to have to make sure we have a man out there monitoring how much is put into each vehicle and making sure time is not being lost.”
Previously, public works officials were purchasing their gas from local stores during the day. By purchasing fuel in bulk, Winnsboro will save money and also time, said Cal Pierce, budget manager.
“People will refuel at the end of the day and individuals will not have to run during the day to fuel up their vehicle,” Pierce said. “We are looking at about four vehicles per day with an average of about 20 minutes. If we do away with that process all together, we will get better productivity out of people.”
With the bulk fuel tanks located at the public works barn, officials will be required to refuel and perform vehicle maintenance at the end of each day.
“The vendor I have been working with has given me gas prices…lower than anything around here,” Pierce said.
Central Oil & Supply price quotes throughout the search process were 10 to 15 cents cheaper per gallon, Pierce said.
Pierce said he also reached out to McCartney Oil, LS & JM Gravelle and Delta Fuel for prices.
Under the new agreement, Winnsboro entered into a three-year contract with Central Oil & Supply Company for two 500-gallon tanks and two 1,000-gallon tanks. Winnsboro will be charged a one-time tank-delivery fee of $200 and an ongoing cost of $21 per fuel delivery plus the price of fuel. Winnsboro will not be charged tank rental as long as they purchase fuel from Central.
Councilman Tyrone Coleman seconded a McCarthy motion to enter into the Central Oil & Supply contract. Johnson was again the sole nay vote.
“We are trying to save money at the expense of all our local vendors,” Johnson said. “They are not going to be able to participate or get any of the money from the town. I don’t agree with that because we are suppose to be city oriented not getting all these people from out of town to come in and do it. We are cutting the local guy out that is paying taxes to the town.”
Pierce countered Johnson’s statement.
“(The search for a bulk-fuel provider) has went on for months,” Pierce said. He went on to say local providers were given the opportunity to submit bids but many did not respond to his multiple attempts of contact.
“We had to find a way to get this done,” Dumas said. “It is to the betterment of the town. If the vendors wanted to participate then they would have. They were given the opportunity.”
In a related matter, GPS units will now be installed in each public works vehicle.
Town Council members agreed to purchase the units from OneStep GPS in hopes of optimizing routes thereby saving on fuel costs and overtime and improving customer response time.
“It is difficult to keep track with everything,” Pierce said. “This will give us tracking technology.”
With OneStep GPS, there is no contract. Winnsboro will pay $27.90 for the first and last months, a $5 activation fee and $13.95 a month for each vehicle. Winnsboro officials plan to install 25 GPS units at a total monthly cost of $348.75.
McCarthy made the motion with a Johnson second. Coleman gave the only nay vote.
