Franklin Parish public schools are taking much of the same COVID-19 precautions as last year, according to Superintendent John Gullatt.
Precautions include daily sanitizing, wiping desks and surroundings and fumigating. Students are also required to wear a mask, an action that is sometimes bothersome but necessary, Gullatt said.
“I know we have a mask mandate and half of people don’t want to do it and the other half want to do it,” Gullatt said. “In a school setting, if you wear that mask then only the COVID positive person has to go home and quarantine. You don’t have to do all the contact tracing. That’s why the CDC wants everybody school aged to do it. You cut down on the contact tracing.”
Contact tracing is investigating students and faculty who have been in contact with a COVID-19 positive person six feet for a cumulative total of 15 minutes, according to Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) standards. If a student or faculty has been in contact with the positive person, he or she must quarantine for 10 days.
“When you start the contact tracing, that is when your numbers go really high,” Gullatt said.
According to Gullatt wearing a mask properly prevents a large amount of people having to go home due to contact tracing.
“The protocols are just as they were before with the exception of if you are wearing the mask then only that child has to go home provided everybody else was wearing their (mask) properly,” Gullatt said.
If a student or faculty are infected with the virus, parents will be informed if their child was in close proximity, but the students name will not be released.
Additionally, Gullatt said if COVID-19 numbers grew too high in a school he would not rule out closing the school but not the entire system.
“If we have an event where teachers and children are to the point where we believe it is highly detrimental, we may have to shut down a school but not the whole parish,” Gullatt said.
But overall, Franklin Parish schools have done a good job keeping the virus at bay the first two weeks of school.
“As far as school systems go, we are doing a good job,” Gullatt said. “There has been a super spreader in East Carroll, Rapides and pockets in Baton Rouge,”Gullatt said. “You just don’t want children to go through this. It just appears this variant is having more success at affecting children.”
Gullatt is hopeful that numbers will go down but realizes some mandates are hard for children.
“I realize wearing the mask with the younger children is a difficult thing to do,” Gullatt said. “But, we have to do the best we can. Hopefully, numbers will go down. At some point this thing will keep replicating itself out and it doesn’t take any children with it.”
