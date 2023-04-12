Contract workers may start paving some parish roads in a cost and time saving move.
Police Jury Public Works Committee members discussed the plan with their engineer, Ken McManus, in their meeting Monday morning.
Before contractors start laying pavement, Police Jury road crews would remove damaged road sections.
According to McManus, the new plan would reduce Police Jury road crew’s work by two-thirds, while potentially enabling crews to complete more work.
“Road crews could go on and do regular maintenance on other roads and not be tied up,” McManus said.
The engineer pointed to L.D. Knox and Lawson roads, Clyde Weems Loop and Ellis Lane as roads that would benefit in the potential new plan.
In road improvement discussion, Public Works Committee member Howie Robinson called for Police Jury members to “rethink” their current three-year Capital Improvement road priority list.
“I know we are too far into this to change it now, but on this process I don’t think it is a good formula, and I don’t think it’s fair to the people,” said Robinson. “There is a lot of shorter roads with a lot more people than these long roads. We need to look at this (list). There are roads worse than these on this list.”
The three-year capital improvement road priority list was first introduced to Police Jury members in their February 2021 meeting. Repairing of roads was based on a point system under the list. Road projects received points if connected to a state highway, high road population, estimated cost, project length and cost effectiveness. The more points a road received, the higher up on the list it would be placed.
“There are some dead-end roads that a lot of people live on that need to be fixed,” Robinson said.
Police Jury members submitted roads to the roads superintendent. Engineers and the roads superintendent ranked the roads using the point system.
The plan will now go before the full Jury Thursday night at their regular monthly meeting. The meetings are held at the Court House beginning at 5 p.m.
Additionally, Finance Committee members recommended the Police Jury purchase a truck load of garbage cans to replenish its parish barn stock. The group recommended the purchase although Sam Wiggins, Police Jury secretary/treasurer, advised it would “eat into the fund balance.”
Currently, the Police Jury has approximately 160 garbage cans left in its stock with one-third of them being re-assembled using used parts.
To bankroll the parish’s garbage collections, the Police Jury uses a five-year, 1/2 cent sales tax which ends 2028. Due to rising costs, the sales tax has been insufficient in recent years.
Meanwhile, Finance Committee members recommended $12,400 of American Rescue Plan Act funds be used for courtroom reporter mobile recording systems for the Fifth Judicial District Court. Total cost for the systems is $31,000 with the cost being split by Franklin, Richland and West Carroll parishes. Franklin and Richland parishes are paying 40 percent each while West Carroll Parish is paying 20 percent of the cost.
Finance Committee members also recommended paying $3,586 for wiring and installation of new computer equipment for Franklin Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The new computers were bought through a grant.
