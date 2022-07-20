Qualifying begins today for the upcoming Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election with a number of local races to be on the ballot.
Voters here will also have a chance to decide who will represent them in the U.S. Senate seat currently held by incumbent Sen. John Kennedy, and the Louisiana Fifth Congressional District seat now held by Congresswoman Julia Letlow, both Republicans.
Early voting is set to take place Oct. 25 through Nov. 1, excluding Sunday.
At the parish level voters in the seven districts served by members of the Franklin Parish School Board will decide in the upcoming election who will represent them. Current members of the School Board are Eddie Ray Bryan, Alaina Nichols, Danny Davis, Richard Kelly, Jacqueline Johnson, Tim Eubanks and Mia Dunn.
Term limits set by voters in 2012 mean that Bryan, Kelly and Eubanks are eligible to seek re-election for the third and final terms of their three-term limits.
All seven of the incumbents have stated they intend to seek re-election.
A position on the Franklin Parish Policy Jury, which had been held by the late Rawhide Robinson, will also be on the ballot. Robinson’s son, Howie Robinson, was appointed to serve District 6 until the election could be held.
The position of Winnsboro city judge, currently held by Judge Scott Sartin, as well as the position of Winnsboro city marshal, currently held by Bruce McCarthy, are also to be determined. Sartin told The Sun he plans to seek re-election.
McCarthy said Tuesday he also plans to seek re-election.
Other local offices up for election include the mayor and chief of police positions in Wisner, Gilbert and Baskin. Qualifying is also open for persons to serve as aldermen for each of those areas.
The incumbent mayors for Wisner and Gilbert, as well as incumbent chiefs of police for the three municipalities told The Sun this week they plan to seek re-election.
Marc McCarty serves as mayor of the Town of Wisner; Billy Beach is chief of police. In the Village of Gilbert, Mike Stephens is now in his sixth term as mayor and Alvie Vick serves as chief of police.
The Village of Baskin’s mayor is Robert “Bobby” Fife and Roger Grayson is chief of police. The Sun reached out to Fife, but had no reply with regard to his intentions as of press time Tuesday.
Incumbent members of the boards of aldermen for each of those municipalities are:
Wisner – Elliot Britt, Nettie B. Brown, Jo Meredith Caldwell, Roger Hilliard and Cheryl Stephens Jones; Baskin – Johnny “Red” Belton, Heather Chapman and Cary Collier; and Gilbert – Susan McManus Britt, Randy Lloyd and Barbara Ezell.
The election is also to include a District 8 justice of the peace and District 1 constable position.
Persons wishing to qualify as candidates in the local offices do so at the Franklin Parish Clerk of Court office, 6550 Main St., Winnsboro. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Qualifying closes at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22.
Clerk of Court Anita Wygal said prospective candidates go first to the Registrar of Voters office, which is also located in the Franklin Parish Courthouse, for documentation verifying their district, then complete paperwork and submit registration fees at the clerk’s office. IDs are required and Wygal said candidates will also be asked for an email address.
Qualifying fees for the various offices are set by the state. The fees are as follows, with fees for those with party affiliations, or no party or independent, listed respectively:
School Board, $172.50/$115; city judge, $112.50/$75; marshal, $112.50/$75; Police Jury, $172.50/$115; mayor or alderman, $60/$40; justice of the peace or constable, $112.50/$75.
The variance in fees is related to central committee fees assessed for those with party affiliations.
Wygal noted that personal checks are not accepted for qualifying fees. Fees may be paid in cash, with a cashier’s check issued by a state or national bank or credit union, a money order issued by state or national bank or credit union, or a U.S. postal money order.
The deadline to register to vote in person, at the Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV), or by mail in time for the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 11, according to Registrar of Voters Amanda Williams. Williams stated a valid driver’s license or photo ID showing a current address or two proofs of address such as utility bills are required to register.
The deadline to register through the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office GeauxVote Online Registration System is Oct. 18.
