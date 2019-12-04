Two northeast Louisiana projects were named Engineering Excellence Award winners, Nov. 26.
Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery located outside Rayville was a Grand Award winner in the small projects category and St. Joseph’s new water treatment plant and distribution center was named in the honor awards.
Grand awards were presented to the overall winner in each category, and honor awards were deemed by judges worthy of recognition for excellence.
A total of 13 engineering projects performed by Louisiana-based engineering firms were awarded 2019 Engineering Excellence Awards by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Louisiana (ACECL).
The awards celebrate firm achievement, teamwork, and client partnership, said Doreen Brasseaux, media advisor to ACECL. All of the projects recognized are tangible examples of the essential role engineering plays in the everyday lives of Louisiana citizens.
Engineering firm Meyer Engineers, Ltd. of Metairie worked the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
The Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery was constructed to offer a variety of burial options for United States military veterans.
Site development included grading, drainage, a detention pond, burial sites, road, parking lots, decorative metal fence, entrance gates with gate operators for security measures, landscaping and an irrigation system.
The project team provided site analysis, conceptual alternatives, architectural floor space and building code analysis.
The master plan developed has provided capacity to serve the veteran population for approximately 250 years. The design and master plan had to be completed in an extremely tight schedule of only five months.
Engineering firm H. Davis Cole & Associates of New Orleans was responsible for St. Joseph’s water treatment and distribution system.
After declaration of a public health emergency, the town of St. Joseph selected H. Davis Cole and Associates to completely replace the water treatment and distribution system that dated to the 1920's, the most recent improvements undertaken in the late 1960's and early 1970's.
The project required 13 miles of new pipeline, 600 new meters, new fire hydrants isolation valves as well construction of an innovative Activated Iron Solids pre-treatment system.
With successful completion of this extensive project the Public Health Emergency was lifted in March of 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.