A tax assessment appeal from Regency Intrastate Gas LLC was denied by the Franklin Parish Police Jury acting as a board of review.
The decision to deny the appeal and uphold Franklin Parish Tax Assessor Rod Elrod’s property values were unanimous at a special-called meeting Sept. 22.
Regency appealed Elrod’s fair market value of $945,000. In the appeal, the gas line company requested an assessment of 30 percent reduction. According to reports, Regency has also appealed in every parish it has pipelines.
This is the fourth year Regency has appealed Elrod’s assessment. Last year’s appeal was upheld in a Louisiana Tax Commission hearing and in 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge.
Regency made $74 million last year. The pipeline company has a 30 inch and 42 inch pipeline through the Liddieville area.
Meanwhile, Franklin Parish is expected to collect $11.9 million in taxes this year, according to Elrod.
“This is up from last year,” Elrod said. “My first year as assessor in 2009 was the first year we ever broke $5 million. So from from 2009 till now, we are at $12 million. It is not anything I have done. It is just infrastructure and pipeline and personal things for potential increase in revenue.”
Additionally, Police Jury members agreed to submit Capital Outlay projects for approval.
Capital Outlay projects are submitted to the Louisiana Legislature annually. Documents submitted include state and some local projects financed with state and federal funds as well as state general obligation bonds and fees and self-generated revenues.
The Capital Outlay Act includes projects that have been proposed, reviewed and evaluated in accordance with constitutional and statutory provisions and excludes any project deemed not feasible after evaluation.
The Legislature conducts hearings on proposed plans and makes changes as it moves through the legislative process. After its enactment, the Capital Outlay Section reviews legislative changes and prepares the governor’s veto messages (if any).
Once the governor signs the legislation into law, the Section sends agencies letters notifying them of capital outlay appropriations and of the procedures required to initiate funded projects.
Capital Outlay projects Police Jury members agreed to submit were:
Franklin Parish Activity Center project which is in progress and must be resubmitted until finished. This will include a request for the third construction phase.
Activity Center’s construction has been separated into three phases. The third phase called for a front entrance, RV parking lot, conference room and “some finishing touches,” said Adam Faulk, an Activity Center committee member, in a previous Sun interview.
The first phase was the pavilion’s planning and construction and totaled some $1.3 million. It was financed through Capitol Outlay money and Chad Parks, of Design Plus Consulting Engineers, was over design plans.
With the first phase completed several years ago, the Activity Center has hosted events ranging from horse shows, tractor pulls and rodeo clinics.
Second phase called for construction of an additional bonnet on the pavilion’s north end, bathrooms, concession stand, bucking chutes, trim event chutes, perimeter fence andgravel parking lot.
Other projects in progress and resubmitted were Bayou Macon Cut-Off No. 3 and Union Church.
New projects submitted were L D Knox Road Reconstruction; Looney Canal totaling $850,000; Dr. Rogers Road, totaling $609,800; Riley Road totaling $802,150; WPA Road totaling $2,413,900 and Dummy Line Road totaling $3,592,500.
In other action, Police Jury members agreed to install a tank car, pilings and dirt for Pine Street bridge in Wisner for Entergy crews to set poles and transformers for sewer pond pumps.
In order for Police Jury officials to do the work, Wisner must agree to share some of the cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.