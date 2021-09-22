Winnsboro’s aging wastewater treatment plant is being partially rehabilitated thanks in part to $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.
In their June meeting, Town Council members passed a resolution accepting $1.65 million from the American Rescue Act to start refurbishing the waste water treatment plant.
“This is just a trickle of what we need for that waste water treatment plant,” said Mayor John Dumas in the June meeting.
To rebuild the sewer plant, Winnsboro needs approximately $4 million, according to Dumas.
“The ARP money has been dedicated to the sewer system and to our waste water treatment plant,” Dumas said. “This plant is 15 years outdated.”
Phillip Hutto, whose last day comes at the end of September, is charged with rebuilding the wastewater treatment plant, Dumas said. Hutto is Winnsboro’s waste water manager.
When asked by Town Council members in their regular meeting Monday about finding a new wastewater manager, Dumas acknowledged it could possibly take time to hire a person.
“It may be a little while before we can find one or even afford one,” Dumas said. “But never the less, we are still managing to get things done.”
Along with the wastewater treatment plant, Winnsboro has been repairing, rebuilding and refurbishing its pump stations throughout town. Winnsboro has 17 sewer pumping stations with two pumps at each station.
McLemore and Delta Queen pumping stations have been repaired and back online.
Past problems with the aging pumping stations have caused neighborhood streets to be shut down at times and created a financial burden for Winnsboro as they leased pumps for nearly $3,000 a month.
Meanwhile, Town Council members passed a resolution to begin paperwork for a possible Love Louisiana Outdoors grant.
Love Louisiana Outdoors is funded with CDBG-CV money from the CARES Act. These funds can be used towards providing a suitable space for activities to encourage physical distancing and support social distancing guidance.
According Heath McGuffee, from Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix & Hixson Engineers of Alexandria, Winnsboro could possibly be eligible for up to $250,000.
