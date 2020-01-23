Skeletal remains found near Baskin have been identified as Joshua Charles Berry, said Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
The Sheriff’s Office received confirmation Jan. 22 from Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services Laboratory that DNA analysis matched Berry’s remains.
Berry, 43 of Rayville, was last seen Sept. 13, 2012. A man hunting north of Baskin found the remains Nov. 11, 2019 approximately 1/2 mile across Watson Road where Berry's truck was located in 2012.
After the remains were found, law enforcement met with family members and discussed the remains were a possible match due to the proximity of where Berry’s truck was found.
“We will continue to review evidence as it becomes available and follow any new leads that arise in addition to information previously reported,” Cobb said on FPSO’s social media page. “I can’t image a family not knowing the whereabouts or welfare of their loved one. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Berry.”
