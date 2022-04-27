A single-vehicle accident on La. Hwy. 577 involving a Franklin Parish School bus, which resulted in injuries, remained under Louisiana State Police investigation as of press time Tuesday.
The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident which occurred around mid-morning April 20. Other emergency responders were also dispatched to the scene.
Franklin Parish School Supt. John Gullatt said the bus was occupied by a group of 13 Crowville elementary students from grades pre-k through third who were headed to an outing at Life Church when the accident occurred. The children were accompanied by six adults, Gullatt said.
Gullatt said the children and their escorts were on the way to an Easter egg hunt which had been planned for an earlier date but had been delayed due to weather.
While Gullatt confirmed there were injuries, he was unable to comment on the severity of the injuries. According to Gullatt, the school bus was not equipped with seat belts for passenger seats, but did have a seat belt on the driver’s seat. Louisiana state law does not currently require that buses have seat belts for passengers.
Gullatt expressed appreciation to the Sheriff’s Office and others for their quick response to the situation.
“I want to thank the Sheriff’s Department for their quick reaction to the scene and to (thank) all those who helped,” Gullatt said.
Gullatt said he was grateful for the assistance of not only the Sheriff’s Office, but also ambulance service, fire department and school personnel who arrived on the scene quickly.
Gullatt praised the responders for the efficiency with which they handled the situation.
“I think everyone did a tremendous job,” he said.
According to a report issued by Sheriff Kevin Cobb, occupants of the bus were transported to local medical facilities for evaluation.
Northeast Louisiana Ambulance dispatched five units to the scene. Air Evac Lifeteam and fire department personnel also responded. Traffic was diverted around the accident while the crash site was worked.
