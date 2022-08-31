A Winnsboro woman challenged a town sewer ordinance, saying the code put an unnecessary burden on constituents.
Willie Mae Scott spoke to Town Council members during an Aug. 24 special-called meeting. Scott asked the group to considered amending an ordinance referring to sewer lines that are damaged underneath roads or town easements.
Winnsboro’s ordinance states, “The property owner is responsible for all costs of the installation, repair and maintenance of the sewer line from their property to and including connection to the city sewer main. This includes all costs for repair of streets on city and state rights-of-way.”
“I have come before the Town Council and ask them to change the city sewer ordinance,” Scott said. “I found out that it is not beneficial to the community if they knew about it. Most people do not know about the (ordinance).”
Scott moved a mobile home onto a lot located within Winnsboro’s corporate limits. According to Scott, new sewers lines were installed and tied into the town’s main line.
“I thought everything was ok, but then I started having problems,” Scott said. “Everything started backing up.”
Scott hired a plumber, who after running lines and inspecting the pipe, informed her the stoppage was on Winnsboro’s side. But, town officials told her a different story.
“The problem was across the ditch out in the street,” Scott said. “The town informed me according to the city ordinance, the owner is responsible for the cost from front of your home, all the way out to the street.”
Estimated cost to repair the line is $3,000 to $7,000, but in the meeting Scott acknowledged, “We really don’t know what’s going on down there,” Scott said. “We don’t know what side it is on or anything.”
This was the second time Scott appeared before the Town Council with her sewer issues. At the Aug. 15 regular meeting, she informed the group about her dilemma. Town Council members requested a camera run down through the line to find out if the problem was the homeowner’s or Winnsboro’s.
Town officials removed excess water from the sewer pipe to run a camera. The camera went about 12 feet, but the water was too dirty for it to work.
After numerous attempts with the camera, town officials ran a sewer snake to where the blockage was and measured it.
“The blockage is about five foot from the main,” said Town Superintendent Justin Martinez. According to the measurements, the blockage was located under the street.
According to Hillary Scott, her son, a plumber had performed the same maneuver with a sewer snake approximately 20 feet into the pipe. “It twisted up and came back with t-shirt material on it.”
“From our perspective, the problem lies with that main,” he said. “I don’t exactly know what the problem is, but we do know that it is clogged up with some kind of material. That lets me know the problem lies on the city side.”
Louisiana Department of Health officials know about the open sewer line and gave a deadline of Monday for the line to be repaired, according to Hillary Scott. He was also concerned with the open sewer line and the current flooding due to excessive rain.
“My only concern is my mother’s health and the community’s health because the sewer has been open for almost two months and no one has done anything about it,” he said.
Town Councilman Rex McCarthy pointed out to the mother and son, his group was bound by the town’s laws.
“Mr. Hillery, if it is what Justin said and it is on the constituent’s end what’s holding me is law,” McCarthy said. “That ordinance is law. If we go against that ordinance, we are committing malfeasance. I have been here 16 years, and I have only seen four problems (related to this). That tells you that is not an ongoing problem.”
But, Hillery Scott argued the blockage was under Winnsboro’s easement.
“There is an easement, and that easement is not our end,” he said. “Anything in that easement, the ditch, the street, is not our end.”
Town Council members were unyielding on the ordinance and would not look into amending it.
“The ordinance says the customer’s line from their house all the way to the main (is their responsibility),” Martinez said.
This is not the first time the sewer ordinance has come up in a Town Council meeting.
In a March 2017 edition of The Franklin Sun, it was reported that Lillian Carraway, owner of Davenport Street rental property, appeared before the Town Council with similar problems.
Carraway had problems with her sewer and complained to Town Council members that the ordinance put the burden on residents to repair the sewer lines even though the problem area was located in the town’s right-of-ways.
Carraway, like Scott, requested the ordinance changed. Then-Town Council member Craig Gill said he “would personally introduce” the amendment in the next meeting but no changes were recorded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.