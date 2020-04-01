One out of 77 tests have returned positive for COVID-19 virus from Franklin Medical Center and its affiliated clinics, officials reported in a social media post Monday.
FMC has yet to receive positive test results from Tensas Parish patients. In Catahoula Parish, officials know of one positive test that ended in a fatality.
“However, we are aware of multiple other positive results from Franklin Parish citizens tested by other clinics in the area,” according to the post. “There have been no COVID-19 fatalities in Franklin Parish as of this writing.”
FMC and its clinics are currently waiting for results on more than 40 tests, and patients have been treated for COVID-19 in the emergency room and inpatient setting.
“Our staff and physicians have been attentive to the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent any potential spread of the virus,” officials reported.
FMC has increased its staff in areas of patient and personnel screening.
“We have not seen a tremendous patient surge and are not overwhelmed at this time,” officials said. “This could change very quickly given the projection of peak COVID-19 volume in the state over the next two weeks. We are therefore continuing to ask for donations of supplies and to act in a manner that best conserves our resources in the event that a large wave of patients come forth.”
Clinics will remain open for patients with medical needs beyond COVID-19 virus, and tele-medicine visits are available for remote encounters, officials said.
Community gathers to pray
A large gathering converged on FMC’s parking lot Monday night to pray for those working at the hospital to fight the COVID-19 virus.
Participants stayed in their cars and tuned their radios to 95.9 and listened to FMC Administrator Blake Kramer and Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb give words of encouragement and warnings to heed Gov. John Bel Edwards “stay at home” order.
“We’re asking everybody to follow the guidelines,” Cobb said. “Be safe, be safe for you, your family. Make sure you stay healthy, stay informed, and most importantly if you have any opportunity whatsoever stay home. This is going to be a marathon and not a sprint.”
Cobb praised the efforts of the hospital staff.
“We have to lift up these people,” Cobb said, talking about emergency workers, hospital staff and police. “They are coming into these environments, and they have to go home. They have the same fears that everyone else has, and first and foremost they are putting your family at the forefront and that is a big deal.”
Kramer told those in attendance hospital staff’s dedication is fueled by the desire to help people.
“You don’t go into healthcare for anything else than a need and desire to help people,” Kramer said. “Whether you are a nurse who is taking direct care of the patient, or a doctor who is monitoring the treatment, whether you are the house keeping staff, environmental services staff that is disinfecting rooms, whether you are dietary staff, lab, respiratory, radiology or back-office people and administrative staff - we do this because we want to help people.”
There were five reported cases of COVID-19 virus in Franklin Parish as of March 31 at noon, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
LDH reported 5,237 total cases in Louisiana with 60 of 64 parishes contaminated with the virus. Tests completed by the state state lab totaled 3,469 and 35,498 commercial tests were completed.
Catahoula and Concordia parishes each reported three positive cases while Richland Parish reported two cases and Madison Parish reported one case, according to the LDH.
Reported COVID-19 patients who were in hospitals are at 1,355 with 438 of those on ventilators.
Caldwell, Tensas, West Carroll and Cameron were the only parishes in Louisiana with no positive cases reported by the LDH.
“We are having a rough time with the coronavirus that doesn’t change what the mission is to the staff,” Kramer said.
