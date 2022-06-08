Resolutions calling for Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) to perform further research before enacting a supplemental feeding and deer carcass exporting ban was recently passed by state and local governments.
Resolutions came after Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) passed a notice of intent (NOI) in April that would ban the feed and carcass export in Franklin, Tensas and Madison parishes.
According to LDWF officials, the ban was to hamper the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Louisiana’s deer population. Last year, an adult buck was harvested in east Tensas Parish affected by CWD, prompting the NOI.
During a LDWF May 28 informative meeting in Winnsboro, ban opponents said the group “overreached” and should perform additional research and sampling of the local deer herd before a ban was enacted.
On Monday, Louisiana House of Representatives followed a Senate resolution echoing many of the residents calling LWDF “to develop protocols, procedures and implement a response that is prudent and tailored to the appearance of an isolated instance verses an outbreak.”
Local lawmakers, Sen. Glen Womack, Rep. Neil Riser and Rep. C. Travis Johnson, voted in favor of the resolution.
Similar resolutions were passed by Tensas and Madison Police Juries with Franklin Parish Police Jury set to vote on a resolution Thursday night during their regular meeting. Police Jury resolutions said they opposed the possible ban.
According to vocal ban opponent Doyle Robinson, Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office along with numerous businesses also wrote letters of opposition to the ban.
Robinson submitted a “watchful waiting” approach as an alternative to the ban during LDWF’s informative meeting.
“Implementation of the approach will immediately gain broad support among the people in this room,” Robinson read from his letter in the meeting. “It would be a win-win-win for all. The hunters and businesses will not be harmed, the plan offers extensive testing and monitoring and protection of the whitetail and last but not least the limited resources of LDWF will not be stretched to the breaking point with enforcement of another regulation. The agency will continue to be esteemed in the north Louisiana communities it serves.”
Under Robinson’s plan the following action would exist:
- No immediate feed ban nor carcass export ban would be in place based on the single finding.
- Start immediate out of season testing utilizing “degradation permits” issued to area farmers with the added stipulation that killed animals would be provided for testing. Issuing those permits is not new nor extraordinary, simply add the collection requirement.
- Give priority and urgency to testing in a five- or 10-mile radius of the find site. This area would become a “super control zone.”
- Assuming you do not obtain sufficient number of samples, LDWF personnel could harvest animals on state holdings and on private holdings with landowner consent.
- When season opens, mandatory testing on all Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) properties along with strongly encouraging voluntary testing on private properties.
- Continued urgency and strict testing requirement in the five- or 10-mile “super control zone.”
- Should at any time a notable increase in disease spread be detected, LDWF, with prior consent of Senate and House Committees on Natural Resources could impose partial or complete feed bans for designated periods of time
“Please know, that those in this room value hunting and especially hunting the whitetail deer,” Robinson said of LDWF officials. “We value the services that LDWF provide to us. Our area biologists have been a pleasure to work with regarding DMAP. They have been professional, diligent and nothing but helpful in our relationship.”
LDWC will act upon biologists’ report related to the NOI at a July 7 meeting.
CWD
CWD was first identified in captive deer in a Colorado research facility in the late 1960s, and in wild deer in 1981. By the 1990s, it had been reported in surrounding areas in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming.
“(CWD) is a disease that eats holes in the brain,” LaCour said. “CWD affects only animals in the deer family.”
Nationally, the disease has been identified in deer in more than 30 states and four Canadian provinces in free-range and domesticated populations.
The core endemic area includes contiguous portions of Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska. Even in this core endemic area, the prevalence varies greatly. In some areas of Wyoming, CWD has been found in up to 40 percent of free-ranging animals, while in others less than one percent are affected.
There is no evidence CWD, which makes deer resemble “the walking dead,” can spread to humans.
NOI
The NOI, in part, reads:
•Baiting, placement of bait, or hunting over bait is prohibited within a LDWF designated CWD Control Area.
•The export of any cervid carcass or part of a cervid carcass originating within an LDWF designated CWD Control Area is prohibited, except for: meat that is cut and wrapped; meat that has been boned out; quarters or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached, antlers, clean skull plates with antlers, cleaned skulls without tissue attached, capes, tanned hides, finished taxidermy mounts and cleaned cervid teeth.
•Approved parts transported out of the CWD Control Area must be legally possessed. Approved parts must contain a possession tag with the hunter’s name, address, LDWF license number, parish of harvest, date of harvest, and sex of deer.
•Prior to the 2022-23 deer hunting season, LDWF is directed to determine whether there is sufficient capacity to perform taxidermy services for cervids taken within the Control Area and report those findings to the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission. If it is determined that there is insufficient capacity to provide adequate taxidermy services for cervids harvested within the Control Area, LDWF shall establish a permitting system to be in effect no later than the opening of the 2022-23 deer hunting season to allow for uncleaned cervid heads to be transported out of the Control Area solely for taxidermy purposes.
