Mitch Reynolds, Franklin Parish director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (HSEP), is recovering at home after spending weeks in Glenwood Regional Medical Center’s intensive care unit, battling the COVID-19 virus.
The virus took its tole on Reynold’s body. During his stay he was on the ventilator for 14 days and received dialysis treatment numerous times. Reynolds now receives daily visits from a home health nurse, takes occupational therapy and twice a week physical therapy.
“It is the most terrible sickness you can have, and it is completely avoidable,” Reynolds said. “Stay at the house. Wash you hands and ride this out. You got to be smart.”
Additionally, Reynolds performs what he calls, “Mitch therapy.” Each day, he walks his drive way, checks his mail, walks to his shop and sits outside in the sun.
“I feel good,” Reynolds said. “I don’t hurt anywhere, and I have the best wife, the best friends. I live in the best community.”
In late March, Reynolds noticed he was coughing occasionally while speaking to people. He self diagnosed a spring respiratory infection. Reynolds was not running fever at the time.
As the coughing persisted, Reynolds was about to be tested for COVID-19 when his Veteran’s Administration doctor called.
“She asked my wife how long I had been coughing,” Reynolds said.
When the VA doctor learned Reynolds had been coughing for two days, she instructed him to immediately go to the emergency room.
Later that day, Reynolds was transported to Glenwood.
“Fourteen days later they woke me up and took me off the vent,” Reynold said.
After waking up, Reynolds was given plasma from a donor who recovered from COVID-19.
“She said I was a candidate for it,” Reynold said. “I said well, ‘give me a spoon full.’”
After taking the plasma, Reynolds said he started “getting out of the dumps.”
On the return trip home, law enforcement officers, fire departments and first responders were stationed at each exit waving and sending well wishes. Reynolds was also greeted in front the Franklin Parish Courthouse by Sheriff officers and other area officials welcoming him home.
“It made a man feel real good,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds credits Glenwood and prayers of his family, community and nation for his COVID-19 recovery.
“The number of people that joined together to have prayer for me basically healed me,” Reynolds said. “When I got in my chair (at home) it made me feel better. The community has been wonderful. My lodge brothers picked up limbs in my yard (after a storm), and the best cooks in the parish have brought us food.”
While Reynolds battled for his life in the ICU, family and friends anxiously awaited news from afar. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family was not allowed to visit Reynolds, and this was especially hard for his wife of 40 years, Marilyn.
“It was devastating,” she said. “We’ve only been apart for two or three days at a time, and we’ve never went a day without talking to each other. You go from that to dropping him off at the ER and not hearing anything from him for 23 days. It was absolutely the hardest thing I have ever dealt with in my life.”
Their last words to each other before he went into the emergency room at Franklin Medical Center was, “I love you,” she remembered.
She was updated once daily by phone from his doctor and nurse.
Marilyn also tested positive for COVID-19, but the symptoms were not as severe as her husband’s. Since then, she has twice tested negative.
Missing and worrying about her husband, Marilyn would take trips to Glenwood’s parking lot and pray. A phone conversation with a nurse gave her a glimmer of hope during her dark times.
“I told her I went to the hospital at Glenwood everyday,” she said. “I prayed in the parking lot, but I have no idea where Mitch is at. She said, ‘I’m going to put a blue heart in his window, and then you will know where he is at.”
The next day, she spotted the blue heart.
“It literally gave me hope just to know he was in that room,” she said. “He moved rooms three times and each time that heart would go to that new window.”
Marilyn met the nurse who put the blue heart in Reynold’s window the day he was released from the hospital. The heart is now stationed in their kitchen window, a reminder of the power of prayer.
