Prohibiting lead shot in shotguns on Louisiana Wildlife Management Area (WMA) firing ranges is unacceptable, according to a joint Natural Resources and Environment committee recommendation unanimously passed June 10.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) ban was scheduled to be enacted as part of its 2021 rules and regulations. Only a WMA located in New Jersey has similar lead shot restrictions, according to Rep. Neil Riser, author of the recommendation.
Each year LDWF officials present possible rule changes to the joint Natural Resources and Environment committee for its acceptance or denial.
The recommendation calling the ban “unacceptable” will now go before Gov. John Bel Edwards to be accepted or vetoed. If Edwards signs off on the recommendation, the ban will be rescinded from the rules.
If enacted, the move would ban all lead projectiles in WMA firing ranges except for single shot projectiles.
Opponents of the regulation said the ban could pave way for more firearm suppressing legislation.
“We made our voice clear and united, but the governor has the last say,” Riser said. “Their next move could be no lead shots in rifles.”
The ban was being pushed by LDWF officials as a way of being “good stewards of the land,” said Kenny Ribbeck, LDWF administrator for the wildlife division. As administrator for the wildlife division, Ribbeck oversees management of the WMA’s and refuges.
“Shotguns have a continuous dispersement,” Ribbeck said. “Its shot sometimes goes beyond the berm into the surrounding. How do we go about reclaiming the lead shot and what is the impact on wildlife and water resources?”
While not exact, a full-choke shotgun, regardless of gauge, will spread approximately one inch per yard with round, lead shot. An improved cylinder choke will spread about 1.75 inches per yard.
Ribbeck said the lead from firearms such as rifles are easily reclaimed from berms due to its compact shot spread. Currently, LDWF has contractors remove lead shot from firing ranges.
To abate lead from the area, LDWF contractors apply lime which raises the pH level and makes lead less prone to leach into soil or the water column, Ribbeck said.
“The whole basis on range management is trying to follow the best management practices especially in regards to lead abatement because it’s a toxic compound,” Ribbeck said. “We are trying to be better stewards.”
The move to ban lead shotgun shots originated from a LDWF study of dove fields located in close proximity of WMA firing ranges. According to Ribbeck, doves were ingesting spent shots in the fields.
Ribbeck or LDWF Assistant Secretary Randy Myers, who also testified before the committee, did not know how many parts per million of lead dove flesh contained around WMA firing ranges when asked by Riser.
The duo later acknowledged only having soil samples from the study.
“There was no supporting documents in their study,” Riser said.
Rep Troy Romero, who in the past managed a hunting-related business, called the ban a channel for further constraints.
“My biggest concern is this is a stepping stone,” Romero said. “I’ve operated a hunting operation years ago, and we were limited on some pheasant hunting when we had to use steel shot instead of lead. This cost a lot more money and hindered our business.”
The cost of lead shot compared to steel shot was a concern discussed during testimonies. Lead shot is considerably cheaper than steel shot, a fact legislators said would hinder an already shrinking interest in statewide hunting.
Riser questioned Ribbeck and Myers on Louisiana’s ranking of hunters per capita. The duo also could not answer that question.
“We are not even in the top 10,” Riser said. “In Louisiana, we are suppose to be the Sportsman’s Paradise. Now, we are asking people to pay more and be more restrictive.”
Texas had the greatest number of residents carrying hunting licenses with 1.1 million followed by Pennsylvania with 930,815 and Tennessee with 684,364, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Louisiana
reported 396,210 people with hunting license.
“I’m of the nature when it comes to wildlife and fisheries and hunting, we would be less restrictive and manage our wildlife well,” Riser said.
In Louisiana, WMAs cover 1.4 million acres. LDWF owns Bodcau shooting range in Benton, Pearl River - Honey Island shooting range in Slidell, Sherburne Wildlife Management Area shooting range in Lottie, Waddill Outdoor Education Center in Baton Rouge and Woodworth shooting range.
Currently, all ranges are open normal days and hours but are restricted to a maximum of 10 people at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.