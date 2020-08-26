State Representative Neil Riser and Senator Glen Womack each scored 100 percent on the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) 2020 legislative score card.
The annual report highlights lawmakers and leaders inside the State Capitol who supported pro-business legislation in both this year’s regular session and the first special session.
This edition of the Scorecard details votes taken on 19 key bills that have a tremendous impact on Louisiana’s economy, business climate and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The report gives citizens an inside look at what happens in Baton Rouge and how the actions taken by the Legislature impact the state’s working families and job creators.
This year, a record 97 lawmakers scored above 80 percent on bills LABI identified as important to Louisiana businesses.
Leading those high scores, a record 69 legislators (near 50 percent of the entire body) were named as “Most Value Policymakers” (MVPs), scoring a perfect 100 percent on bills important to LABI and the state’s business community during both sessions.
To review the report go to www.labiscorecard.org which explains LABI’s 2020 priorities, the outcomes of the recent sessions, descriptions of the bills used in the Scorecard analysis, the individual legislative scores and the detailed methodology behind the scores.
Printable posters of legislative scores are also available by region and can be downloaded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.