Finances are expected to be a major item of consideration during the Franklin Parish School Board’s regular meeting set to take place Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m.
Workmen’s compensation claims, along with rising utility and insurance costs, are putting a financial strain on the public school system.
“The last report I gave you was we barely had our head above water. Well, we just sank,” Business Manager Rebecca Boquet told members of the board during the Aug. 30 agenda meeting, which also included committee reports.
Boquet told members of the board that she had to book more than $431,000 for workmen’s compensation due to accident claims. She said she had “many, many pages” of different amounts of money paid due to different types of accidents.
“It’s hitting this year. I’m doing my best to make sure that we get as much of it in one year rather than spreading it over two years and hurting next year,” she said. “It’s going to hurt; it’s not going to look good.”
Boquet said she wanted to take care of the claims this year, rather than extending them, “So we can move on and look to better times.”
School Board member Danny Davis, who during the meeting had stated he would like to “give some sort of raise,” pointed to the effect of the costs of the accident claims by relating it to possible raises.
“So, we could give everyone a nice raise with what we are going to spend on workmen’s compensation?” Davis queried.
“Almost,” Boquet answered.
Boquet also touched again on utility bills, something which has been the subject of previous financial reports.
“Utility bills are out of sight,” Boquet added.
Boquet noted that a recent bill for one building at a school was $15,000 and said that school had more than one building.
Speaking of the effects of rising utility and fuel costs, Boquet noted that it is not only the school system which is feeling the strain.
“It not only hits us, it hits our employees and our children and their families. It hits everybody,” she said.
Despite the hits from increased expenses, Supt. John Gullatt said the financial picture is being reviewed for the possibility of some sort of raise.
“We’re working on the figures,” Gullatt said. “If it’s a workable number, we could retroact back to August.”
Gullatt said the hope was that some sort of increase could be “piggybacked” on the recent raise approved by the state.
Board Member Alaina Nichols asked about the extra compensation which is sometimes given during November.
Boquet said that is also something that will be looked at, but it is too early to make that determination.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen between now and then,” Boquet said.
Boquet is expected to present a more detailed picture of the finances during Thursday’s meeting.
In other matters related to finances, the agenda approved by the School Board will include consideration of approval of the compliance questionnaire related to the upcoming end-of-year audit.
Also on the agenda for the upcoming meeting is a cooperative endeavor agreement proposed by Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace who has stated she would like to see the town involved with the school system. The agreement, if approved, would be between the town and school system related to Winnsboro schools.
School Board attorney Jon Guice, who was present at the agenda meeting, is reviewing the proposed agreement.
“The substance about what they want to do is fine,” Guice said. “How they say it needs to be changed.”
Guice said the proposed agreement mentioned the principals of the Winnsboro schools, but pointed out that the agreement could not be between the employees and the town, but rather should be between the school board and town.
Guice said the agreement also needs to include that the town will take care of any cleaning or repairs related to the town’s activities, and the school system will take care of its own cleaning and repairs.
A part of the agreement is expected to include arrangements whereby the Jack Hammons Community Center can be used for school-sponsored functions free of charge.
