A list of parish roads in need of repair are being compiled for possible Capital Outlay funds.
Franklin Parish Police Jury members turned their list in to engineers in preparation for the annual application at their Aug. 8 regular meeting.
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the Capital Outlay Program provides a source of funding for public improvement type projects not eligible for funding through any of thededicated funding programs.
The funds are provided through the sale of State General Obligation Bonds and can be used for acquiring lands, buildings, equipment or other properties, or for their preservation or development of permanentimprovements. Items which qualify as capital outlay expenditures include site development and improvement; installation, extension, or replacement of utility systems along with roads.
Ricky Campbell, Police Jury member for District One, turned in Johnson, Brushey Bayou and Robinson Dairy roads.
David DeBlieux, Police Jury member for District Two, turned in Old Columbia, Airport and Loflin Road from Lone Cedar to Porter roads.
James Harris, Police Jury member for District Three, turned in Beeler Lake, George Carroll and Marks Franks roads.
Gary Peters, Police Jury member for District Four, turned in Tommy Moore Road, McElwee and Warsaw loops.
Keiona Wesby, Police Jury member for District Five, turned in Russel Lane, HW Armstrong/Stephenson and Ellis lanes.
- Howie Robinson, Police Jury member for District Six, turned in Company Farm, Mauld and Big Creek roads.
- Leodis Norman, Police Jury member for District Seven, turned in Holland, Colonial and Field drives, Prairie Road, Sage Street and Washington Park Subdivision (to be treated as one project if possible).
The list is now being compiled and the Capital Outlay application is being prepared by McManus Consulting Engineers.
Additionally, the purchase of IPads for jurors, using money from the general fund, was unanimously shot down.
Leading the opposition was Wesby, stating she felt that if a juror would like an IPad, the juror should bear the cost of it.
Meanwhile, Gentry Bowie spoke to jurors about improvements idea to Horace White Subdivision community. Her suggestions include mosquito abatement spraying and nuisance property and alleyway cleanup.
In other action, Police Jury members approved the donation of land to Fire District Two. The land will be used for the site of a new building to house the department’s trucks.
Police Jury members approved a dust control request for a Claybon Road resident
