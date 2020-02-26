Franklin Parish Police Jurors took action on several requests pertaining to area roads in their Feb 20 regular meeting.
Items that were reviewed were:
A hardship drive request on McCaleb Road was approved by jurors.
Children at play signs will be installed on Shipley Road.
Garbage truck turnarounds were tabled on Dilly and Deer Creek roads for further research. Another truck turnaround request at NA Quick Stop was denied due to no justification.
Jurors agreed to gravel existing bus turnarounds at George Carroll Road and La. Hwy. 562.
Additionally, a request to remove Sims Lane from the parish road system was denied because the Police Jury recently graveled the road and multiple families live on the road.
Jurors agreed to haul six tons of cold mix to Wisner. The municipality will pay for the mix.
A vehicle repair request was also denied, and jurors agreed to change an alcohol permit from Class A to Class B at Freddie Blue Room in Winnsboro.
Jurors agreed to move forward on the removal of a large fallen tree blocking a parish right away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.