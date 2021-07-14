Roof repair and replacement bids for Franklin Parish Library’s three Prairie Street buildings were taken under advisement by Board of Control members.
Bids were also sought for the movement and relocation of air conditioning units which are currently partially located on the top of the existing roofs. McManus Engineers was managing the bid process.
After the bids are reviewed, a contract will be awarded and construction will begin the end of July or first of August, according to library officials.
The buildings are approximately 100 years old and, according to Library Director Onie Parker, “we have been dealing for over five years with the problems which are generally associated with buildings of this age.”
At times, the library has been closed because of interior flooding.
“Although there are numerous problems the leakage of the roofs has been a particularly difficult problem for our staff and Library Board,” Parker said.
John Guice, president of the Library Board of Control, commented the damage worsened after Hurricane Laura.
“Though we have been dealing with the roof issue for several years, we were particularly hard hit by Hurricane Laura,” Guice said. “Working with a local contractor, we tried to repair our roofs. But the hard rains of this spring and summer have, at times made the library uninhabitable.”
The planned repairs were a necessity and reserves will be tapped to finance the project.
“We are at a point now where we will have to spend the reserves which we have accumulated following good library financial management guidelines,” Guice said.
Parker praised the efforts of library staff for cleaning up after roof leaks.
“It seems our wonderful staff has been mopping and cleaning up after the recent rains as much as we have been dealing with our ordinary library duties,” Parker said.
Guice seconded Parker’s statement.
“We are most grateful to our staff for going way beyond the call of duty,” Guice said.
Guice reminded the public Franklin Parish Library is financed by a property tax. “Our tax revenue is below what some of our peer libraries receive in northeast Louisiana,” Guice said. “We truly have limited funds to operate the library. Through sound financial management, we have been able in the last 20 or so years to do over $1 million in new construction and repairs without additional revenues. These repairs and roof replacement have strained our financial resources severely and after these repairs are made, our financial reserves will be well below that which is recommended by Best Practices.”
Parker continued, “Please check the Franklin Sun, Facebook and our OPAC header for dates and times that library closings will occur because of these repairs.”
Fines will not be charged for overdue items during roof repair and replacement times.
“To use curb side service, just call the library and tell the staff what books you would like to check out,” Parker said. “When you arrive at the library, call to let the staff know that you are here and they will bring your new books to your car and pick up items being returned.”
According to Parker, patrons can also use the library WIFI during this time.
“We would like to thank our patrons for their patience as we continue to work through this process of making the library a better place for everyone,” Parker said.
Also serving on the Franklin Parish Library Board of Control are, Dr. Bill Marionneaux, Emily Shields, Dorothy Brown, and Leslie Young.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.