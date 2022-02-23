Building cost for Winnsboro’s future RV park has increased.
Due to the increase, Town Council members approved a resolution allowing the construction to move forward with elevated prices at their Feb. 17 regular meeting.
Albeit the resolution did not pass without some disagreement, with Mayor John Dumas stepping in and voting to move the project forward. Town Council members Rex McCarthy and Golden Berry voted for the resolution while Town Council members Jerry Johnson and Tyrone Coleman were against it. Town Council member Eddie Dunn was absent.
Johnson and Coleman also voted against the RV park when it was originally introduced in a September 2020 meeting.
The RV park’s price tag is now $550,000, according to Dumas. Original cost set the park’s price at $400,000.
To relieve some of the $550,000, Winnsboro will use a $275,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
The remainder of the money will come from approximately $175,000 worth of in-kind work and $99,650 cash which, according to Dumas, will come out of the industrial park fund.
“The RV park is very close to coming into existence,” Dumas said. “The RV park will be utilized as a source of revenue for Winnsboro. This is going to be a business ran by Winnsboro for Winnsboro. There has been some changes because of the COVID situation and other situations because of shipping and cost.”
The park, when finished, will hold up to 20 RVs and could possibly generate $5,250 monthly.
The completion of the park will coincide with the finishing of Franklin Parish Activity Center. Dumas hopes the Center will generate funds for the RV park with its scheduled events such as rodeos and horse shows.
Dumas also has a longterm goal for the RV park.
“The pipeline (construction) is going to be close to us,” Dumas said. “Those individuals working on the pipeline always come in with their RVs. They will fill this thing up. It will be very good for the city.”
The RV park would be paid for in four years with return investments under Dumas’ plan.
Additionally, Winnsboro’s police department experienced an increase in spending, causing Town Council members to amend its budget.
The police department spent $475,000 in their personnel budget due to hiring additional dispatchers and $176,000 in expenses due to vehicle equipment, additional charges in female bookings and increases in inmate medical expenses.
Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office no longer houses female inmates due to the need for more room for COVID-19 safety precautions. Female inmates are now taken to Madison Parish.
Sheriff Kevin Cobb, Dumas and Police Chief Will Pierce met in 2021 to discuss the decision to house female inmates outside of the parish.
“This is not something new,” Cobb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.