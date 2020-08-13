Voters will decide on one item when they go to the polls this Saturday.
A Franklin Parish School Board 10-year 1/2 cent sales tax will be up for renewal.
Money from the sales tax goes to maintenance and instruction in area public schools. School Board officials have described the tax as vital to the local education system.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close 8 p.m. For polling locations go to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.la.gov.
Statewide, six parishes have run-off elections including Ouachita and Concordia.
Thirty-eight parishes have parish wide and limited jurisdiction proposition elections including Catahoula and Madison. Seventeen parishes have no elections including Caldwell, Richland and East Carroll.
