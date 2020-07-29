SchoolMint, an education software company, is consolidating its U.S. operations in Lafayette, state and company officials announced.
The company already has a presence in south Louisiana, having purchased Lafayette-based Smart Choice Technologies last year. SchoolMint will create 178 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of more than $74,200 and retain 13 jobs at its existing Lafayette office, officials said.
State and local officials began discussing the project with company leaders in March. SchoolMint will get an incentive package that includes a $900,000 Digital Interactive Media and Software Development tax credit and a $1 million performance-based grant for corporate relocation expenses. The company also is expected to utilize Louisiana’s Quality Jobs Program and FastStart worker training program and will be eligible for up to $100,000 per year for 10 years if it meets capital investment and payroll targets, officials said.
