School-based health care will be extended until January in Franklin Parish schools, according to Tanya Riser Cobb, school nurse.
Cobb went over program specifics at the School Board’s regular meeting May 6.
The first-year program had a dubious beginning due to social media misinformation and the COVID-19 pandemic but through public education, Cobb hopes to make strides for improvement.
“We’re not trying to be the medical home to students,” Cobb said. “We are not trying to steal them from their primary care provider, and we will never see them without contacting their parents. Even though we have a signed consent, we will still call the parent before we touch the child.”
School Board members voted in the November regular meeting to enter into an agreement with Franklin Medical Center (FMC) to provide limited health care to students and faculty. Family Community Christian School (FCCS) also receives health care from FMC, but Franklin Academy opted out of the agreement.
“LPN’s are not writing prescriptions,” Cobb said. “They are just a connection to the (medical) provider. We will send a record (of their visit) to their doctor, so they will know what has happened to the child.”
A medical cart and nurse are provided by FMC throughout the school system.
The medical cart incorporates telemedicine technology where a nurse practitioner, physician’s assistant or doctor can see images of a student or faculty member’s throat/mouth, ears, eyes or skin. The medical cart is equipment with basic health monitoring tools and over-the-counter medicine.
The service is provided free of charge.
Currently, there is a nurse splitting time at Gilbert and Fort Necessity, a nurse dividing her time at Baskin and Crowville, one splitting time at Franklin Parish High School and Winnsboro Elementary and one dividing her time at FCCS and Horace G. White Learning Center.
Cobb said if a parent agrees to the school-based health care, he or she must sign the letter-of-consent. A form was sent home with each student and by next year it could possibly be on the School Board’s website.
“If the parent does not sign the consent, then the nurse cannot touch the student,” Cobb said. “The nurse can only touch the child in a lifesaving emergency.”
Blake Kramer, FMC administrator, emphasized the clinic was for initial health checks.
“This is something that everybody wants to make sure it works,” Kramer said. “We’re doing nothing invasive.”
A major benefit in school-based health care is students miss less school, Cobb said.
“(The students) are going to be seen quickly,” Cobb said. “They are not going to be waiting in a waiting room for an hour. They’ll be seen, and they can get back to class.”
Numerous studies have linked school-based health care to educational and health-related outcomes. The care is associated with improved educational achievement and attainment and improved health and well-being, according to a School-Based Health Center to Advance Health Equity study.
“We are going to start fresh the next school year,” Kramer said. “We are promoting it to the principals and teachers. This is very basic medical care, and we are trying to keep people from going home and keep employees from going home.”
Meanwhile, School Board members passed the 2021-22 school year calendar.
The calendar features a Tuesday through Friday schedule with students beginning school at 7:30 a.m. School days will end at 3:45 p.m.
First day of school is Aug. 11 for pre-kindergarten, first, third, fifth, seventh, ninth and eleventh graders.
Aug. 12 will be the first day of school for kindergarten, second, fourth, sixth, eighth, tenth and twelfth graders.
Last day for students will be May 24.
Other notable dates in the calendar are fall break, Oct. 8 through Oct. 12; Thanksgiving, Nov. 23 through Nov. 30; Christmas, Dec. 17 through Jan. 4; and spring break, March 25 through April 5.
School Board members changed to the four-day work week as a cost-saving measure, a recruitment tool for new employees and to boost teacher attendance.
Total cost savings for the school system is estimated to be $213,337, according to School Board documents.
Majority of the savings come from utilities at $120,502 followed by gasoline at $43,936, according to School Board documents.
With a four-day work week, Franklin Parish can now compete with neighboring parishes with the same schedule on teacher recruitment, according to School Board documents.
The school system will also have a decrease in the number of days a substitute teacher is in the classroom with a four-day work week, according to School Board documents.
Additionally, School Board members passed 24.83 worth of millages. 4.540 go to educational aid, 4.62 are constitutional and 15.67 are for renovation and operation.
“These are the same as they were last year,” said Rebecca Boquet, School Board business manager.
