Newly hired certified teachers for the 2021 school year will receive a $10,000 sign on bonus.
Franklin Parish School Board members approved the incentive in their regular meeting, July 12.
New teachers will receive a $3,333 bonus paid at the end of the school year for three consecutive years. Teachers must be certified in any subject.
“This is a way we feel can attract new certified teachers to the parish,” said John Gullatt, Franklin Parish public schools superintendent.
The measure was to help attract new teachers to a school system that has two schools, Winnsboro Elementary and Baskin School, who scored an F and D respectively on school performance scores.
School performance scores were used in Louisiana schools as a “grade” on performance and were developed by the Louisiana Department of Education (LDE).
To clearly communicate the quality of school performance to families and the public, LDE adopted letter grades A-F. All schools with sufficient data received school performance scores.
For elementary and middle schools, this score was based on students’ growth from the prior year. For high schools, this score also measured core academic credit accumulation, successful transition into the next school year, and how well schools were preparing students for college and a career.
Normally, Franklin Parish school officials hired approximately 20 teachers annually, Gullatt said.
In a similar move to attract certified teaches, School Board members approved a four-day work week in a special-called April 15 meeting. The shortened work week was also a cost saving measure and studies showed improved student and teacher attendance.
Total cost savings for the school system was estimated to be $213,337, according to School Board documents.
Majority of the savings came from utilities at $120,502 followed by gasoline at $43,936, according to School Board documents.
Meanwhile, School Board members passed an 80 percent classroom capacity for the 2021-2022 school year Tuesday afternoon.
The limitation was due primarily from Winnsboro Elementary and Baskin School students transferring because of school performance scores.
According to child welfare and attendance supervisor, Troy Bell, Gilbert School only has room for more students in second grade. Fort Necessity School has room for addition students in kindergarten, third and seventh grades while Crowville has room for student expansion in kindergarten, second, third, fourth and fifth grades.
Student count in junior high classes are also high.
School districts have to offer school choice only to the capacity of the campus, and it does not have to incur extra costs of adding onto the campus, according to Louisiana law.
Meanwhile, School Board members voted to allow students to remain at the school of choice through the last grade offered in the school’s grade configuration.
Students no longer have to enroll each year at their school of choice.
Next School Board meeting is scheduled for August 3 at 4 p.m. School Board members meet at 4 p.m. during the summer months.
