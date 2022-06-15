The Franklin Parish School Board approved a proposed beginning budget for the 2022-23 school year reflecting a balanced general fund budget with just over $25 million in revenues.
The budget also shows an estimated unreserved general fund beginning balance of $5.5 million.
The budget was approved June 7 following a scheduled public hearing, with no comments coming from members of the public in attendance.
Business manager Rebecca Boquet presented an overview of the proposed budget during the hearing.
The overall consolidated budget, which includes local funds, state and federal grants, as well as funds supporting child nutrition, is just over $51 million.
The biggest expenditures are for instruction, with about $14.2 million of those expenditures budgeted from the general fund. MFP accounts for $20 million of the general fund. The overall total for instruction, which includes federally funded programs, as well as regular elementary and secondary programs is about $23 million.
Boquet noted that the budget doesn’t vary a lot from year to year, but did say there are expected increases from the state for teachers and support staff, $1,500 for teachers and $750 for support staff.
“We are expecting a lower staff number this coming year, than what we have had this past year, since our enrollment has declined” Boquet said.
State MFP funds are allotted based on student counts.
Boquet also pointed out one of the more significant items in the budget.
Under general fund “other sources” of funds, she pointed out a $2 million figure related to what is known as “indirect costs.” She said normally the figure would be a few hundred thousand dollars, but because of ESSER funds, it was a larger number.
ESSER funds are Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds which are administered through the state as part of the American Rescue Plan Act related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indirect costs are about 18 percent for ESSER funds. Indirect costs are the costs which the School Board can recoup for administering the funds locally. The extra funds help offset the loss of MFP, she said.
Realistically, Boquet said, she expects the number will be less than that.
“I really don’t think we are going to end up with $2 million in indirect costs, but based on the budget we have that’s the number we came up with,” she said. “That’s one of those things you don’t know until you get there.”
Boquet also pointed out a negative $90,000 in the local funds column of the general fund, which she explained was related to bond money which doesn’t come in as revenue, but is available to spend.
School Board President Richard Kelly asked about when bonds mature, with Boquet explaining some mature in 2026 and some in 2027, but Boquet also explained the School Board has to start looking at things earlier than that. She also noted that elections would have to be held to approve the continuation of the bond issues which were passed to support school improvements.
On the good news side, Boquet noted that Louisiana Teacher Retirement System (TRS) has decreased from 25.2 percent this year to 24.8 percent, and Louisiana School Employees Retirement System (LSERS) is now 27.6 percent, reflecting a 1.1 percent decrease from last year.
Board member Alaina Nichols asked about any plan in place after ESSER funds expire in 2024. Boquet noted that some jobs are covered by ESSER, but those positions end when funding ends.
Boquet said that while ESSER funds are used to cover some expenses normally paid from the general fund, those expenses will have to be paid from the general fund when ESSER is no longer available.
During the regular meeting which convened after the hearing, Boquet noted insurance rates are among the costs which are expected to increase.
Boquet noted a difference in cyber insurance. Last year the School Board had $250,000 in coverage, which was not enough. A part of the increased rate is that it reflects $1 million in coverage.
Property insurance increased about $21,000, Boquet noted.
The School Board approved the proposed insurance rates for the 2022-23 school year. The net insurance cost after dividends is about $738,000, compared to about $655,000 the previous year.
Boquet said the business office had been busy closing out the year, which includes factoring in absences for payroll.
Regarding the financial report for the end of May, Boquet noted the school system was under budget on revenues, but when MFP is posted for June and sales tax revenues are included, the school system will be over budget
“Right now we are about $3 million to the good,” she noted.
Boquet again pointed out Entergy bills have increased, as well as higher gasoline bills. One Entergy bill, she noted, was $23,500, which she explained might reflect more than one building since there are separate bills, for example for the batting cages or outside lighting.
“We’re working on trying to bring our expenses back in line, but some of them we don’t have any choice. We have to keep the lights on,” Boquet said.
