The 2020-21 Franklin Parish school year calendar was unanimously approved by School Board members, but Superintendent John Gullatt warned it could change.
Dates could change drastically due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order, said Gullatt at a noon April 30 meeting.
“Depending on what happens this summer with COVID-19, we may have to come back and revisit this,” Gullatt said. “Right now, this is what we are going to go with.”
Majority of dates remain unchanged from previous years with the exception of spring break. Spring break is scheduled for March 22 through March 26.
“The big change would be moving Spring break back a couple of weeks,” Gullatt said.
In a related matter, Franklin Parish High School graduates will be recognized, Gullatt said. A specific date or ceremony has not been formulated.
School officials are waiting on Edwards’ May 15 press conference to possibly make decisions on a date and order of ceremony.
During the press conference, Edwards is expected to give specific instructions on how Louisiana’s stay-at-home order will be further administered.
On April 27, Edwards extended the stay-at-home order to May 15. Louisiana did not meet the White House’s criteria for entering phase one of reopening, according to Edwards.
When asked about graduation, Gullatt responded, “After the 15th we will have that discussion. We should have a ceremony. They may already have their diplomas, but we should go through the process. I think we owe the students that.”
Gullatt also praised efforts by Franklin Parish teachers currently instructing students during the stay-at-home order.
“I’m really proud of what our people are doing,” Gullatt said. “They have really adapted to the changes that are happening.”
In other matters, School Board members approved a resolution confirming a re-scheduled tax-renewal election date, Aug. 15. The election was originally scheduled for May 9. School Board members originally passed a resolution Jan. 7 seeking the election.
If voters agree to the renewal, the tax will be a one-half of one percent 10-year sales tax. An estimated $1.2 million is expected to be collected from the tax.
Fifteen percent of the net proceeds from the tax will be used for “purchasing and acquiring classroom teaching supplies and equipment, and the remaining net proceeds to be placed in a separate account to be dedicated, allocated and used for improving school related facilities and equipment for, and paying maintenance and operating expenses,” according to the proposition.
Meanwhile, School Board members also approved a $2,900 change order from Gentry Construction. With the change order’s approval, formica counters tops will be upgraded in the kitchen and ladies bathroom to a quartz material.
School Board member Alaina Nichols brought up FPHS’s home economics counter tops were in dire shape.
“Their counter tops need to be redone as well,” Nichols said.
Gullatt said he would look into the matter.
Additionally, a noon, May 18 meeting has been scheduled for the next School Board regular meeting. Topping the agenda, will be the discussion about Edward’s May 15 press conference and what it means for the Franklin Parish school system.
