Action on policies related to School Board member attendance, particularly absenteeism, was tabled Monday, July 11 until the August meeting, with board members saying it would be better for all members to be present before a vote was taken.
Two members of the board, Alaina Nichols, who represents District 2, and Danny Davis, District 3, were absent. Members present were Eddie Ray Bryan, District 1; Board President Richard Kelly, District 4; Vice President Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, District 5 and Tim Eubanks, District 6.
The matter was brought up initially in April by Eubanks, stating then that he felt board members should be held accountable.
Eubanks commended Bryan stating that in the 16 years Bryan has been on the School Board, Bryan has only missed two meetings.
“I think this just gives board members a little incentive to be here,” Eubanks said Monday.
“Everybody in the school system is accountable except maybe the School Board members. I think we need to have some kind of accountability for this board and for future boards,” Eubanks said.
Compensation is set at a rate determined by the School Board in accordance with state law. School Board members receive payments, with the exception of the president of the board, totaling $4,200 each for the year. The president receives $4,800 annually. The total annual cost for the school system is $30,000.
The issue of policy on attendance was one of only two items on the business agenda for the School Board’s regular meeting July 11. The other item was related to janitorial supplies, with the board accepting the low bids.
During the April meeting, School Supt. John Gullatt said he had requested copies of policies from other School Boards and said he would share those policy examples with members of the board for their consideration. He noted at the time that policies ranged from complicated to more simplified versions.
Gullatt said he personally preferred policies which were easier to understand, such as requiring a certain number of missed meetings to result in losing a certain amount of pay.
School Board members were presented two policy options for consideration during the meeting Monday.
Option 1 stated, “A school board member shall be allowed to miss two regular or special meetings of the School Board, including committee and agenda setting meetings, per fiscal year and shall forfeit one-fourth of his/her expense allowance for each nonattendance thereafter. A board member’s inability to attend a meeting the date of which was changed with less than two weeks’ notice shall not constitute an absence for purposes of this policy.”
Option 2 stated: “A School Board member shall be allowed to miss two regular or special meetings of the School Board, including committee meetings, per fiscal year and shall forfeit one-fourth of his/her expense allowance for each nonattendance thereafter. This requirement shall only apply to meetings held on the initial date on which they were fixed and not to those which have been rescheduled.”
Johnson stated she would prefer to have all members present before the vote. Eubanks agreed.
“I’m like you, I think everybody ought to be here, have all the members here to vote on it,” Eubanks said.
Johnson also questioned whether the proposed policies included agenda meetings, which are not regularly scheduled board meetings and during which no votes are taken, noting that the Franklin Parish board has more meetings.
“If you do this and it is for two consecutive board meetings, then yes,” Johnson said referring to the regular meetings.
The School Board agreed to amend Option Two policy proposal to state that agenda meetings would not be included, which led to discussions on whether the amount of reduction in payments would be one-fourth or one-half.
“You need some kind of teeth in it,” Bryan said.
The final amendment to Option Two will set the reduction at one-half.
Bryan said if the agenda meetings are taken out, it would be two out of 12 and percentages would go up.
“At the end of the day, I think that our board meetings are very important, and we all need to be there because that’s really when we are representing our constituents,” Johnson said, while noting that the amount of money cut would only be around $150 at fifty percent.
“I feel like there should be some meat into asking people to come to the meetings, but I think also that the majority of us are not here for the money. We are here because we care,” Johnson said.
The School Board voted to table the matter.
“So at the next meeting, we are going to wait until everybody is here at the next meeting and if somebody is not here, we are going to vote anyway,” Bryan said, adding, “this could go on for ever and ever.
The School Board is expected to finalize the matter at the next regular meeting which is set to take place Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 5 p.m.
