Members of the Franklin Parish School Board took a look at where the school system stands financially during their regular meeting held Feb 6.
Business Manager Rebecca Boquet told the board, “We’re still lagging behind a little bit.”
Looking at revenue versus expenses through Jan. 31, Boquet noted, “We’re behind from where we were last year and where we were the year before.”
For 2021, the financial report showed more than $3,298,000 in excess funds, which went down to $3,021,000 for 2021-22, and was reported at about $2.8 million for the current year.
A part of the reduction in excess funds was due to Workmen’s Compensation claims.
“Last year we got what was a huge work comp amount that we had to set aside,” Boquet said.
Boquet explained the school system had to set aside about $450,000 more than the amount already set aside. She said the total amount was about $671,000.
Boquet also informed the board that the school system also had to set aside a couple of CDs and a letter of credit from WSB to assure Workmens Compensation insurance that money was available to pay claims.
More than $450,000 was from a school bus accident last spring which resulted in injuries.
Board member Danny Davis asked if that was enough to take care of it, to which Boquet replied, “so far.”
Boquet also noted that sometimes it “takes a while” to settle claims, noting that one claim from several years ago had just been settled. Money for that claim had been set aside.
Board member Richard Kelly questioned utility costs, another factor affecting the school system’s bottom line.
“Utility bills are huge. We got a little bit of a break on gasoline because prices went down some, but they’re headed back up,” Boquet said.
On the plus side, Boquet pointed out that MFP, noted as state revenue, increased in part because of additional funding for raises approved by the state department of education.
“So even though we have a reduction in students we gained because of those raises,” she said.
Speaking of funding sources, Boquet noted that ad valorem taxes which are new get additional Level 2 funding from MFP, but it is a one-time thing. She explained that the School Board is maxed out on the amount of sales tax which can be levied.
Referring to the check register, which represents all checks written, she pointed out that $7,378,000 was written in the month of January.
Boquet said that money available from tax revenues dedicated to renovation and construction helps in those areas.
“We’re fortunate to have this money because it allows us to keep up our facilities as best we can,” Boquet said.
She said multiple projects had been undertaken, including roof projects, replacement of old breaker boxes, bids for cafeteria equipment, air conditioning replacements, softball concession stand and more.
ESSER funds helped with some costs.
However, she also informed the boards of a matter related to school plants which could affect the school system’s bottom line. Boquet said their insurer recently came in and went to every school, took measurements and increased property values which could mean a “significant increase” in insurance costs.
Boquet said as presented, the valuations increased by $40 million.
“So we have got to take that apart and start questioning what was done,” Boquet said.
“We’ve got to work with the schools. They know their facilities, they know what shape they are in,” Boquet said.
Boquet also presented a chart showing base teacher salaries for the parish. The figures were presented at the suggestion of Board Attorney Jon Guice during the January agenda meeting when a local resident questioned salaries as compared to other districts.
Guice had also cautioned against comparing school systems which have different tax structures.
The chart presented by Boquet showed base salaries only and did not include amounts from sales taxes and incentive pay which are paid in addition to the base amounts.
The chart showed base salaries ranging from $33,838 for a beginning teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience to $41,920 for a teacher at that education level with 25 years’ experience. The base salary for a beginning teacher with no experience and a master’s degree is $34,191. The base pay for a teacher with 25 years’ experience and a master’s degree is $43,237. The base salary increases based on education level.
Teachers hired to work in the parish’s public school system enter with the base salary based on their years’ experience and education. The parish system has a four-day work schedule.
The School Board’s next meeting, the agenda meeting, is set to take place Feb. 28. Two items which were originally on the agenda for the Feb. 6 meeting were tabled. They included consideration of an increase in compensation for board members and consideration of action regarding salary schedules for cafeteria managers.
The proposed agenda for the next regular meeting will be considered during the Feb. 28 meeting.
