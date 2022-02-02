The Franklin Parish School Board was expected to get a closer look at the nuts and bolts of the school system’s financial affairs during their regular meeting scheduled after press time Tuesday.
Freddy Smith, CPA with the Baton Rouge accounting firm Postlethwaite and Netterville, was on the agenda to meet with board members to go over the audit report compiled for Fiscal Year 2020-21.
The local public school system operates on a general fund budget of nearly $27 million. The majority of general funds expended by the school system, over $20 million, goes for educational purposes.
The unmodified report released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor on Jan. 5 indicates no findings related to finances. An unmodified report is an audit opinion that independent external auditors give when they conclude that the client’s financial statements contain no material misstatement.
“It was a good report,” said Rebecca Boquet, the school system’s business manager. Boquet made the comments in an interview with The Sun prior to the meeting.
“The thing that stands out to me is our student count,” she said speaking of the system’s future financial outlook.
Boquet said the infusion of federal funds related to the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic helped offset a decline in student population. The school system receives Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) funds based on student count. Fewer students means less money to support education.
The School Board was awarded what is described in the report as “substantial grant relief” in federal funds from the Education Stabilization Fund created under the CARES Act. The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency (ESSER) grant administered through the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), has made some $20 million available to the local system.
MFP revenue accounts for about 48 percent of total revenues annually received by the school system. According to the report, MFP revenue decreased $493,567 or 2.4% due to a slight decrease in student enrollment.
Boquet noted that while it is difficult to pinpoint any one reason for the drop in student count, the parish has a steadily declining population evidenced by U.S. Census reports. The 2020 Census showed a parish population of 19,774, which is down from 2010, when the population was recorded as 20,767.
Although there were no material weaknesses identified relating to fiscal matters, the report does point out that a sampling of tracking of high school students who have left the system showed that information on one student from the sampling was not recorded.
The U.S. Department of Education and the Louisiana Department of Education through which Title 1 funds pass require that school systems report graduation rate data. As part of that requirement, verification is required to show that students who leave the local system continue their education elsewhere.
In the case of the deficiency noted, the FY 2020-21 audit report indicates the compliance effects were mitigated by documentation obtained from LDOE prior to release of the report.
The full report can be viewed on the website of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, https;//www.lla.la.gov.
