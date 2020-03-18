School Superintendent John Gullatt was given emergency powers to manage certain activities after a resolution was passed by Franklin Parish School Board members Tuesday.
The declaration of the public emergency comes in response to Gov. John Bel Edwards proclamation closing all public schools March 16 to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
In the resolution, School Board members declared a public emergency due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and gave Gullatt the authority to enter into any agreement or contract without School Board approval for the purchase of materials, equipment, supplies or services for sanitation.
It also gives Gullatt the authority to supply and arrange for delivery of meals to all children of the parish and to continue to pay school employees their regular compensation.
The resolution authorizes Gullatt to adjust curriculum, work schedules, compensation and staff assignments without School Board approval and the right to adjust the school calendar.
Gullatt now has the authority to apply for waivers, grants, and reimbursements of COVID-19 related matters and the right to provide non-mandatory, supplemental educational resources to students.
Additionally, the resolution gives Gullatt the authority to take any other action reasonably necessary to implement any of the mentioned directives.
In a related matter, area schools are offering free meals to children.
Winnsboro Elementary, Baskin, Crowville, Fort Necessity and Gilbert schools are offering daily lunches for Franklin Parish students. Wisner students will be served in Gilbert. The service also includes Head Start students.
“Basically, eat where you live except for students at Franklin Parish High School where they will eat at Winnsboro Elementary,” said Wiley McClary, assistant superintendent.
This service will be provided Monday through Friday, and no meals will be distributed before 9:30 a.m. or after 11:30 a.m. A student must be present at their designated site to receive meals.
Family Community Christian School is offering meals for those 18 and under. Organizers said the meals are for all children, not just FCCS students.
FCCS asks to call 435-4791 prior to pick up. Orders of 20 or more should leave a name for pick-up and only one person per car should come to the pickup door.
