school board.jpg

TIM EUBANKS, left, accepts an engraved plaque from School Supt. John Gullatt recognizing Eubanks for 16 years service as District 6 member of the Franklin Parish School Board.  The presentation was made during the board’s meeting held Dec. 6. Eubanks (No Party) made an unsuccessful bid for re-election to the board. The post will now be held by Matt Stephens (R), who will take office in January. (Sun photo by Marcy Thompson)

The Franklin Parish School Board met in regular session Dec. 6 and took care of a short agenda which was highlighted by recognition of the service of outgoing District 6 member Tim Eubanks, and approval of a policy revision related to employee contracts.

