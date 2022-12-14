The Franklin Parish School Board met in regular session Dec. 6 and took care of a short agenda which was highlighted by recognition of the service of outgoing District 6 member Tim Eubanks, and approval of a policy revision related to employee contracts.
Eubanks has served on the School Board for 16 years and had made a bid for re-election during the recent Nov. 8 primary election, but the incumbent lost to Matt Stephens who along with Justin Lord was part of a three-member field of candidates for the post.
Stephens, who was present for the December meeting, is set to be sworn in during the board’s Jan. 10 meeting, along with newly-elected School Board member Laquetta Clay Barnes.
Barnes defeated the remaining candidate, Ron Christmon, in a runoff for the District 7 position in the Dec. 10 general election. Incumbent Mia Dunn was also on the ballot but did not garner enough votes to return to office or qualify for the runoff in the Nov. 8 primary from a field of four which also included Glen Watson
The recent election for members of the School Board would have been the last opportunity for Eubanks to be re-elected because of term limits approved by Franklin Parish voters.
Incumbents Eddie Ray Bryan, District 1; Danny Davis, District 3; Alaina Nichols, District 2; Richard Kelly, District 4; and Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, District 5. will be returning to their positions. Davis, Nichols, Kelly and Johnson were unopposed.
In an unusual move, the School Board members present, who included Eubanks for the final meeting of their current terms, voted to suspend requirements for a lay-over in order to address the policy issue related to contracts.
Davis and Dunn were not present for the meeting.
Policy GBA spells out how contracts with various personnel positions are to be handled, and also gives rules for establishment of salary schedules.
Of note was the proposed policy revision which establishes a procedure for determining the salary of a principal of any school which competes in varsity athletics with the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. The policy revision, which was approved at the December meeting, stated that a 1.25 activity factor is to be used to compute the principal’s salary in those situations.
According to the policy approved by the board:
“To compute the salaries for such principals, first determine the principal’s placement salary on the applicable Salary Schedule at the appropriate degree and step. Then, multiply the 1.25 activity factor by the base salary to determine the principal’s salary.”
Responding to questions from Nichols, Supt. John Gullatt explained that the policy will be made retroactive to August 2022, which will mean the rule will be applied to Principal Rebecca Bonner’s salary.
Gullatt stressed that the formula will be used regardless of who holds the position, and was not put into effect for a particular principal. Gullatt also explained that it was a one-time application not applied annually.
The motion was made by Johnson, seconded by Bryan, to suspend the rules and adopt the proposed amendment to the policy, with the board approving.
“What you are saying, so you will know, in our policy we have a layover thing. At this point, if we suspend it we can adopt it and enact it tonight. It will be enacted tonight under this particular board.” Kelly, who serves as president of the board, explained.
“We kind of felt like we wanted to do it under this board,” Kelly said.
The motion was then made by Bryan and seconded by Eubanks to adopt the policy and was unanimously approved.
During the meeting, Gullatt, on behalf of the Franklin Parish School Board, presented Eubanks with an engraved plaque expressing appreciation for the outgoing board members’ service to the board and community.
The board had also planned to present a plaque to outgoing member Dunn, who was not present, and will do so at a later date.
During the president’s report Kelly expressed appreciation to Eubanks for his years of dedicated service.
“Some good things have transpired,” Kelly said of those years.
“It’s been an honor working with you guys. Me and Richie (Kelley) and Eddie Ray (Bryan) we started about 16 years ago. We weren’t in too good a shape back then. I saw a lot of changes and a lot of good changes in the last 16 years,” Eubanks said on receiving the plaque.
He noted that he first met Gullatt 16 years ago and that he liked him “from the get go.”
“With him leading and the personnel that is down here at the School Board office ya’ll have a lot to look forward to,” Eubanks said.
Eubanks also acknowledged Stephens and offered him his support.
Classes in Franklin Parish public schools are set to dismiss at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 for the Christmas break and will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
