Franklin Parish School Board’s liabilities exceeded its assets by approximately $44 million.
Freddy Smith and Don McLean, auditors from Postlewaite & Netterville, made the announcement at the School Board’s agenda meeting Jan. 25.
School Board’s total assets equaled to some $42.8 million while total liabilities came to approximately $101.2 million, according to the audit report.
The overall deficit of net position was largely caused by some $53.3 million in total post-employment benefit liabilities (OPEB).
OPEB liabilities are what state and local governments provide to its retired employees. These benefits principally involve health care benefits, but also may include life insurance, disability, legal and other services. The $53.5 million also include future employee benefit payments.
Net pension liability was the next largest liability at $33 million followed by bonds payable and other long-term liabilities at $12 million.
Accounts, salaries and other payables were a $2.6 million liability.
Largest School Board asset was capital assets at $26 million followed by cash at $13.75 million, according to the audit report.
Expenses also exceeded revenues by $1.4 million, according to the audit report.
For 2020, School Board expenses totaled approximately $38.3 million to $36.9 million in assets.
Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) revenue, the School Board’s primary operating revenue source, increased approximately $560,939 or 2.8 percent due to increase in per-student funding approved by the Louisiana Legislature, according to the audit report. MFP funds totaled $20.6 million.
Sales and property taxes “remained constant” with only a modest increase of $328,078, or 4.2 percent.
Operating grant revenues decreased $403,893 or 5.5 percent because of lost revenue from the Child Nutrition Program as a result of fewer meals served during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the audit report.
School Board’s greatest expense was regular education at $12.97 million followed by special and other education at $7.6 million, according to the audit report.
School Board’s general fund ended the fiscal year with unassigned fund balance of $5.7 million, providing the school system with operating resources of approximately 22 percent of annual expenditures. Total general fund balance equals $7.4 million or 28 percent of annual expenditures.
“As of end of 2020, you have $7.4 million in the general fund,” Smith said. “General fund is what you operate out of, and it is appropriate to have a good level of reserve there for a rainy day. You have a pretty decent reserve there.”
School Board’s long-term debt consists of sales tax bonds and limited ad-valorem tax revenue bonds, totaling approximately $11.23 million, a liability for compensated absences of $.85 million, future retiree health benefits of $53.4 million and net pension of $33.1 million.
“The liability for future retiree health benefits is significant, and will continue to increase unless plan changes are enacted,” according to the audit report.
Additionally, two findings were listed in the audit report.
The first finding, overpayment of retirement contributions on severance pay, was blamed on a software glitch and has been corrected.
The second finding, student activity accounts (SAA) internal audit, was a repeat finding from last year.
During the year under audit, the School Board’s internal audit and oversight function for its SAA identified several instances of non-compliance with internal control policies, including payments of late fees, missing supporting documentation and the purchase of a $50 gift card in what may have been a violation of state law.
The audits also identified instances where proper approvals and documentation for transactions were lacking.
“These type of audit findings have been repeated from prior years,” according to the audit report.
Management’s response was, “We had planned to have employee training this past spring; however, schools were closed due to COVID-19. We will plan training for the future. Our accounting Procedures Handbook for School Activity Funds has been revised and will be used as a training tool.”
Auditors gave the School Board an “unmodified opinion” on its financial statements.
“That is a good thing,” Smith said. “That is referred to a clean opinion. It basically says that the data is correct and presented correctly, and they give a fair representation of the school system.”
School Superintendent John Gullatt praised Rebecca Boquet, business manager, for her work on the audit.
“Rebecca and her staff need to be patted on the back with this audit,” Gullatt said. “They did a phenomenal job."
