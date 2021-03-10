Franklin Parish School Board recorded $11.279 million in total revenue so far in fiscal year 2020-21.
Numbers were released in the School Board’s regular meeting earlier this month.
Ninety-seven percent of the School Board’s money came from state revenue amounting to $10.374 million, according to budget numbers.
Local revenue totaled $559,064, making up 5.26 percent of School Board money while federal revenue equaled .19 percent of its budget or $19,816.
The School Board’s largest expense came from salaries totaling $4.874 million followed by employee benefits at $3.381 million. The two categories make up 80 percent of the School Board’s expenses.
Third largest expense came from regular programs at $3.245 million, according to budget numbers.
Additionally, the School Board spent $1.584 million on general administration and $1.402 million on student transportation services.
“Hopefully, we will slide under without a deficient,” said Rebecca Boquet, business manager.
Currently, School Board budget numbers show $1.066 million in excess revenue.
“Some expenses have been covered by federal funds, and we don’t have quite as many teachers (as last year),” Boquet said.
In other business, the School’s Board’s renovation and construction funds “are winding down” with various parish projects completed, Boquet said.
The school renovation process took more than a decade and $25 million to complete.
Renovations to public schools included new gym air conditioning, dressing room renovations, parking lot improvements, new windows and tearing down of older buildings.
Franklin Parish High School also received a new athletic training facility, baseball and softball batting facility, gym renovations and band room renovations.
The final part of the renovation came with a new track around Patriot Field and track equipment. With the new track, the Patriots will be able to host track and field meets for the first time in years.
“We’re winding down with the construction funds,” Boquet said. “We had three separate funds now we have one.”
Balance on the one fund is $51,516.34, according to budget numbers.
